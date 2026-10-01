Live updates: Protests against Israel matches planned ahead of Ireland v Austria

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Nations League match between Ireland and Austria at the Aviva Stadium.

This will be Ireland’s only “home” Nations League game of this international window, as their next game against Israel has been moved to Backa Topola in Serbia, behind closed doors, for security reasons.

The Stop the Game campaign has arranged a protest outside the stadium today at 2pm. In a previous home match this year against Qatar, tennis balls were thrown on the pitch in protest at the Ireland-Israel fixtures.

It comes as Uefa and the FAI are using the game as a test run for Euro 2028, where An Garda Síochána will roll out a city-wide security operation.

We will give updates of the protests taking place in the capital before the game and the build-up to the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.