What will €575,000 buy in France, Italy, Greece, Spain and Co Clare?

Italy: Liguria

This semidetached villa in Liguria is 4km from the centre of Imperia. The colourful property has 170sq m (1,830sq ft) of living space and a private garden. On the ground floor is a hallway, two livingrooms, a music room and a wraparound terrace outside. Stairs lead down to a lower level with a kitchen, bathroom and taverna with a patio area. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, a bathroom and a terrace. The well-maintained garden has a barbecue area, dining area, covered parking and a garage for storage.

Price: €575,000

€575,000 Agent: casatravella.com

Clare: Labasheeda

Clare: Labasheeda

Labasheeda is a small village in Co Clare that overlooks the Shannon estuary. This house, built in 2009, is on the outskirts of the town and is on an elevated site that fronts on to the river. It is A-rated and has a floor area of 302sq m (3,255sq ft). There is a reception room, sunroom, kitchen, bathroom, utility and bedroom on the ground floor. On the first floor, there are four more bedrooms (two en suite) and a family bathroom. The garden is mostly laid in lawn with a patio on one side and a detached garage on the other.

Price: €575,000

€575,000 Agent: DNG O’Sullivan Hurley

France: Dordogne

France: Dordogne

The setting and finish of these two stone properties in the Dordogne region could not be more charming. The houses are finished in blonde stone with wooden shutters on 2.5 acres of woodland. The main house has a large living area, kitchen, bathroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. The second property has a livingroom, kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Outside is a covered terrace, balcony and swimming pool, with the village of Daglan a short drive away.

Price: €575,000

€575,000 Agent: aplaceinthesun.com

Greece: Chania

Greece: Chania

For those looking for a villa in Greece with the ability to accommodate visitors, this property may be of interest. The main property, which was recently renovated, has a kitchen, two livingrooms, two bedrooms, a large patio and two separate rooftop terraces – one for sunbathing and the other with an outdoor kitchen. There are two self-contained guest units, each with a bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The villa is within walking distance of Kokkino Chorio village and is 12km from Chania airport.

Price: €575,000

€575,000 Agent: dreamcatchers-crete.com

Spain: Mijas Costa

Spain: Mijas Costa

This two-bed duplex is located at Mijas Costa, which is a 12km stretch of coastline on the Costa del Sol. The gated complex has direct access to the beach and boardwalk, which takes you to Cabopino Harbour and La Cala de Mijas. It has a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and lounge with a terrace on the ground floor. The first floor hosts the main bedroom with a bathroom and a terrace. It is being sold furnished and comes with an underground parking space.