Ireland

Child dies in hospital after being seriously injured in Co Cavan car crash

Woman (50s) was pronounced dead at scene of incident involving a car and a van in Shercock on Friday

A Garda road closure close to the scene near Aclint Bridge in Ardee, Co Louth, after three women were killed and two men seriously injured in a road accident involving three cars. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Friday July 21, 2017. Gardai said one woman, aged 39, was driving one of the cars, and the two other women, aged 69 and 37, were passengers. See PA story ACCIDENT Deaths Ireland. Photo credit should read: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Gardaí said the child was taken to Temple Street Hospital after the incident where she died on Tuesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Glen Murphy
Tue Jul 28 2026 - 21:481 MIN READ

A child who was seriously injured in a Co Cavan car crash on Friday has died.

The female juvenile was a passenger in the car involved in the collision with a flatbed van.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R162 road at Corclare, Shercock.

Gardaí said the child was taken to Temple Street Hospital after the incident where she died on Tuesday.

READ MORE

O’Gorman raises concerns over licence ‘data gap’ of drivers involved in crashes

Cyclists have their say: ‘I was hit from behind without warning and knocked off the bike’

Man (30s) dies after being hit by van in Co Kilkenny

Social media linked to nearly a quarter of risky driving behaviour in young people

A number of other people travelling in the vehicles also received medical treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

More than 100 people have been killed on the State’s roads so far this year.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in this area between 4.15pm and 5.00pm on Friday, July 24th, and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy

Glen Murphy is an Irish Times journalist