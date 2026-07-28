Child dies in hospital after being seriously injured in Co Cavan car crash

Gardaí said the child was taken to Temple Street Hospital after the incident where she died on Tuesday. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A child who was seriously injured in a Co Cavan car crash on Friday has died.

The female juvenile was a passenger in the car involved in the collision with a flatbed van.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene on the R162 road at Corclare, Shercock.

Gardaí said the child was taken to Temple Street Hospital after the incident where she died on Tuesday.

A number of other people travelling in the vehicles also received medical treatment at the scene from ambulance staff.

More than 100 people have been killed on the State’s roads so far this year.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in this area between 4.15pm and 5.00pm on Friday, July 24th, and who may have camera footage, including dashcam, are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bailieborough Garda station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.