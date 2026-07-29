Lawyer stabbed father to death as he told him he loved him, trial hears

Daire McCormack George (31) told detectives he believed he was doing the right thing in stabbing his father Scott George (76). Photograph: LinkedIn

A lawyer who stabbed his father 27 times told gardaí he continued the attack even as his father told him he loved him, the Central Criminal Court heard on Tuesday.

Daire McCormack George (31) told detectives he believed he was doing the right thing in stabbing his father Scott George (76). He said he had paranoid thoughts that made him think his father would hurt his mother and sister.

His father, whom he said he got on with most of the time, showed him family pictures before the stabbing that he had not seen before, the court heard.

He also said his father was “going on about Trump and China, and I just lost it”. He added: “He told me he loved me, but I just kept stabbing him.”

McCormack George, with an address at Cabra Road, Phibsborough, Dublin 7, has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to the charge of murder.

Vincent Heneghan, prosecuting, told the jury Scott George was found dead at his home in Balbriggan on December 12th, 2024, having been stabbed 27 times.

Heneghan said it is accepted the accused man inflicted the injuries that caused his death.

Heneghan said the jury would hear from psychiatrists acting for the defence and the prosecution who will say the accused has a history of psychosis and was suffering from a mental disorder at the time of the killing.

Counsel said the psychiatrists will say McCormack George was not acting rationally and that his mental disorder was such as to render him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Det Garda Ultan McIlroy told Heneghan the accused had finished work with solicitor firm Mason, Hayes & Curran in Dublin city and went to his apartment in Cabra, where he picked up Christmas gifts and two knives.

He drove to the family home in Balbriggan, where his father was alone as his sister and mother were visiting family members in Navan. McIlroy said there is uncertainty about what happened in the house, but the accused took out a knife and stabbed his father.

At about 11pm, the accused spoke to his sister on the phone while she and her mother were on their way back home. He told her he had killed their father. She tried to calm her brother until she and her mother arrived at the family home about 12 minutes later.

She found McCormack George with blood on his clothes and he again told his sister he had killed their father. McIlroy arrived, having been called by a neighbour, and went into the house.

He found Scott George lying face down in a back room with blood all around him and on the wall. He had significant injuries to the back of his neck and further stab wounds were evident when gardaí turned him over, the detective said.

The garda noticed a knife on the ground, which was placed in an evidence bag. The detective could find no signs of life and paramedics later confirmed the man was dead.

During the first of three interviews at Balbriggan Garda station that night and the following day, McCormack George told gardaí: “Yes, I killed him, but I don’t consider myself guilty of a crime. I love my mother and sister, nothing matters more than them.”

The trial continues on Wednesday before Judge Eileen Creedon and a jury of 10 men and two women.