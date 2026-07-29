Business

Kerry Group shrugs off ‘geopolitical uncertainty’ as global sales volumes grow

Revenues at the taste and nutrition giant dip 3.7% due to weakening of US dollar in first half

Edmond Scanlon
Edmond Scanlon, chief executive of Kerry Group
Ian Curran
Wed Jul 29 2026 - 06:551 MIN READ

Kerry Group said it continues to expect earnings per share to grow by between 6 per cent and 10 per cent this year despite an almost 4 per cent decline in revenues in the first half of 2026, largely due to currency fluctuations.

The taste and nutrition giant reported sales volume growth of 3.3 per cent across all three of its main regions compared to the first six months of 2026.

Volume growth was strongest in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia region, the Dublin-listed group said, with China returning to growth during the period.

Overall, revenues fell by 3.7 per cent to €3.34 billion, down from almost €3.5 billion in the first half of 2025.

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Kerry Group said “adverse” currency effects dragged on the headline figure, “primarily driven by the significant weakening of the US dollar versus the euro”.

However, it expects the currency translation impact to be “favourable” in the second half of the year, based on current trends.

Kerry Group said its volume growth in the first half was “significantly ahead of food and beverage end markets”, which were affected by “geopolitical uncertainty” and consumer affordability issues.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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