Co Kilkenny woman diagnosed with rare disease sues HSE over access to drug

Emily Felix at home in Kilkenny earlier this year. She is fully reliant on a wheelchair for mobility and requires assistance with 'virtually all aspects of daily living'. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

A Co Kilkenny woman diagnosed with Friedreich’s ataxia (FA) has sued over alleged delays in the Health Service Executive’s (HSE’s) determination of an application seeking approval of a drug capable of treating the rare condition.

Emily Felix (28) was aged 12 when diagnosed with the rare, inherited, progressive neuromuscular disease. She is fully reliant on a wheelchair for mobility and requires assistance with “virtually all aspects of daily living” on account of her condition.

In a lawsuit, Felix is asking the High Court to direct the HSE to finalise its decision on the approval, reimbursement and funding of omaveloxolone, a drug capable of slowing the progression of FA. In bringing the case, Felix ultimately seeks access to the medicine.

On Tuesday, Judge Cian Ferriter granted permission to Helen Callinan, Felix’s counsel, with Conor Duff and Anthony Walsh, to pursue the judicial review challenge against the HSE and the Minister for Health.

Felix, who works for the Central Bank of Ireland and is studying to be a solicitor, was in court for Tuesday’s hearing. In a sworn statement, Felix says she is “fighting for [her] survival” in bringing the case.

[ Drug to treat Friedreich’s ataxia must be approved ‘urgently’, Dáil hearsOpens in new window ]

According to her court documents, omaveloxolone, under the trade name Skyclarys, is licensed by the European Medicines Agency for patients over 16. Biogen, the pharmacological company behind Skyclarys, received market authorisation from the European Commission in February 2024, and the drug is available in 12 EU member states.

Omaveloxolone is not a cure for FA, but it is capable of slowing progression of the condition.

In August 2024, Biogen made a pricing and reimbursement application to the HSE in respect of Skyclarys.

Medicine suppliers can apply to the HSE to have new drugs added to the executive’s list of drugs eligible for reimbursement. Approval allows for public patients to get access to the drug under various reimbursement schemes.

In December 2025, the National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics – which considers the cost-effectiveness of reimbursing new drugs – recommended to the HSE that omaveloxolone not be considered for reimbursement.

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Biogen subsequently met with the HSE’s Corporate Pharmaceutical Unit in an effort to progress the pricing and reimbursement application. Biogen submitted a commercial proposal to the HSE in May this year.

The application remains under consideration by the HSE.

In recent years, Felix has experienced a “substantial deterioration” in her speech, mobility, fatigue levels and swallowing ability on account of her condition. FA is progressive, and deterioration is irreversible.

Felix’s lawyers submit that delaying her access to the drug has “real and irreversible consequences”.

“[Felix] fears that without access to treatment capable of slowing progression now, her condition may deteriorate to such an extent that future treatment opportunities may ultimately be of little practical benefit to her,” her lawyers submit.

It is also submitted that there are other FA sufferers in the same position as Felix.

Felix seeks various reliefs, including an order directing the HSE to determine “the application for approval, reimbursement, funding and/or access to Skyclarys drug treatment which has been with the HSE since August 2024”.

[ ‘There is a treatment and she’s not getting it’: Calls for HSE to fund drug for rare diseaseOpens in new window ]

Felix also seeks provisions for an interim access arrangement to the drug while the HSE decision is pending.

The judge said the case could be mentioned again in September.