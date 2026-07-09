Call for ‘mobile’ slaughterhouses to guard against crisis on Europe’s eastern border

Christophe Hansen said food production is one key area where Europe is independent. Photograph: Olivier Matthys/EPA

Europe should develop a network of “mobile” slaughterhouses to guard against a situation where an attack launched across its eastern border knocks out food processing facilities and disrupts key supply chains, European agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen has said.

Hansen, from Luxembourg, oversees EU agricultural policy. He said the current concentration of abattoir sites poses a “security risk” in the event of a disease outbreak or something “worse”, a reference to the threat Russia poses in the east.

“In eastern Europe where we have borders with Russia and Ukraine ... We see that in practice there are ever fewer slaughterhouses, it’s highly concentrated. This is again the security risk when we speak about preparedness,” he said.

In an interview with The Irish Times, Hansen said the answer might be developing “mobile” slaughterhouses and abattoirs, and a better spread of facilities across Europe’s regions.

Hansen said Europe needs to plan for a crisis where large slaughterhouses supplying big parts of the Continent become suddenly “inaccessible for whatever reasons”.

Those who want to cut the Common Agricultural Policy (Cap) in the EU’s next seven-year budget are ignorant of the union’s history, Hansen said. “The [Common] Agricultural Policy came out of a situation of urgency, because Europe was not self-sufficient,” he said.

A coalition of fiscally conservative governments – Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden and others – want to set less money aside in the EU’s common pot for traditional funds, such as farmer subsidies and regional development grants. Instead, the so-called “frugal” countries want a smaller budget and to divert more funding towards defence and efforts to jump-start Europe’s economic competitiveness.

The budget negotiations will intensify over the coming months. There is pressure on EU leaders to agree a deal on the size and focus of the long-term budget by the end of the year.

Trimming the size of the Cap budget for subsidies and other schemes would be the wrong decision, the commissioner said.

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Hansen, who comes from a farming family, said food production is one key area where Europe is independent and does not rely on another big geopolitical actor.

“When we speak about semiconductors we are heavily dependent on China and these are vulnerabilities ... We are still producing more [food] than we consume and this is a strength,” he said.

The way Russia is weaponising the supply of food should be a “wake-up call” to anyone advocating to reduce EU funding for farming and agriculture, he said.

The agriculture commissioner said three “valid” candidates from Europe have been nominated to lead the United Nations food security agency, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), but the bloc ideally has to pick one to back.

Former EU commissioner and Irish minister Phil Hogan, former Italian agriculture minister Maurizio Martina, and Spain’s agriculture minister Luis Planas have been nominated by their respective governments.

The election to pick the new director general of the UN agency will take place next summer, with all 193 countries who are members of the FAO getting a vote.

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Hansen said Europe stands a much better chance of securing the post if the 27 EU governments agree to unite behind one candidate. “The earlier the better, because if you need to run a global campaign that is not something you can just pull off in the last three months before [the] elections,” he said.

Hogan has the “profile needed” to secure the senior UN top, but settling on one candidate was something that EU states had to sort out, the commissioner said.