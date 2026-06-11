Five Dublin homes on view this week from €635,000

8 Kelston Park, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€1.85m, DNG

This expansive five-bedroom detached home in the popular Dublin suburb spans about 230sq m (2,475sq ft) and facilitates both family life and grand-scale entertaining.

On the ground floor are three light-filled reception rooms, while at the centre of the home is a bespoke Siematic kitchen. Upstairs are five generously proportioned bedrooms, two of which are en suite. It has a private, southwest-facing rear garden. Within walking distance of the Sandyford Luas stop, the M50 is also within touching distance. Ber B3.

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

22 Seabury Crescent, Malahide, Co Dublin

22 Seabury Crescent, Malahide, Co Dublin

€635,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This semidetached family residence is situated in a mature and sought-after location convenient to Malahide village and the Dart station. Features include an open plan kitchen, dining and family area, which spans the entire rear of the property and looks out on the recently transformed rear garden. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms and a large family bathroom. The walled garden to the front provides off-street parking with a long driveway for two cars. Ber C.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

20 Parkside Boulevard, Balgriffin, Dublin 13

20 Parkside Boulevard, Balgriffin, Dublin 13

€659,000, Sherry Fitzgerald

This five-bed, three and a half bath, three-storey, double-fronted, end-of-terrace home is presented in showhouse condition throughout. On the first floor there are three bedrooms, one en suite, while on the second floor there is a further two bedrooms, interconnecting shower room and study/home office. The home spans about 156sqm (1,670sq ft).

Boasting a sunny, south-facing, landscaped rear garden, it also has parking space for two cars. Set close to all local amenities including schools, shops and parks, it is also close to the Dart and M50. Ber A3.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

6 Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

6 Greenfield Park, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

€1.95m, Hunters

This elegant and spacious family home is located in one of Dublin 4’s most prestigious tree-lined addresses in the heart of Donnybrook. An Art Deco home, it was originally built in the 1930s and retains many of its original features, including a side balcony overlooking the gardens. The light-filled residence spans 166sq m (1,787sq ft (excluding balcony and terrace), with four bedrooms, four bathrooms and four reception rooms. Ber G.

On View: By appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

11 The Close, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin 14

11 The Close, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€845,000,Sherry Fitzgerald

An A-rated, bay-windowed, brick-fronted family home, this property is beautifully presented throughout. To the rear is an open-plan kitchen and dining space, which forms the heart of the home, and is designed for both practical family living and entertaining, with direct access to the rear garden. Upstairs are three well-proportioned bedrooms, including a generous main bedroom with en suite. The property, which spans 117sq m (1,259sq ft), is close to a wide range of amenities including Churchtown Village and Dundrum Town Centre, as well as transport links including the Luas. Ber A2.

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie