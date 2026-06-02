Fully renovated Phibsborough three-bed semidetached house for €595,000

Address : 3 Blacquiere Villas, Royal Canal Bank, Phibsborough, Dublin 7 Price : €595,000 Agent : HJ Byrne

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Blacquiere Villas is a row of semidetached houses dating from the 1930s on Royal Canal Bank in Phibsborough. Number 3 was bought by its current owners in 2020 and has since undergone a full renovation, including retrofit works to improve its energy performance. The result is a house that feels fresh and well finished without losing the character of the original building.

The terrace sits on a quiet stretch between the canal on one side and the North Circular Road on the other, with a public park directly facing the houses. While the location is close to the city and all the activity around Phibsborough, the road itself has a calm, tucked-away feel.

Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), the house has a gravelled driveway to the front with steps leading up to the entrance. Inside, the hallway has been newly tiled and sets the tone for the rest of the property, which has been updated throughout in a simple, neutral style.

To the left of the hall is the livingroom that is compact but has enough room for a small sofa and armchair. At the back of the house is an open-plan kitchen and diningroom with clean white walls. Dark blue kitchen units give the space some contrast, while a breakfast bar separates the cooking area from the dining space. Off the kitchen is a utility room with direct access to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms, one to the front and one to the back, both retaining their original fireplaces. The third bedroom is currently arranged as a home office but would also work as a nursery or child’s room. The bathroom is fully tiled with white subway tiles, while the shower area features a mosaic detail. A Stira staircase has also been fitted to provide access to the attic.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen

The footprint around the house is decent for a city property. The front garden is well planted and screened from the road, while gates at the side open on to a gravelled passage leading through to a paved rear patio. There is also scope to extend to the side or rear, subject to planning permission.

The house will likely appeal to buyers who are looking for a straightforward purchase. The floors, kitchen and bathroom have all been recently installed, while the property has also been rewired and replumbed. A new gas boiler, windows and doors were fitted as part of the renovation works, helping bring the house to a B3 energy rating.

The location will also be part of the appeal with Phibsborough village on the doorstep, the Mater hospital across the road and the Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin also nearby. The city centre is also easily reached on foot, by bike or public transport.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Home office