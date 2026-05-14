New apartments in bespoke Sandymount village scheme from €550,000

Address : Sandymount Place, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €760,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald

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Hooke & MacDonald is launching a prestigious development of one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom penthouses in Dublin 4 that blends the convenience of modern urban living with the community feel of a traditional village. Sandymount Place is right in the heart of the vibrant south Dublin suburb of Sandymount, just around the corner from Sandymount Green and just a short stroll from the seafront at Sandymount Strand.

The development of 67 A-rated apartments and penthouses has been built by Jones Investments and designed by O’Mahony Pike Architects with the emphasis on maximising the light and space, with full-height triple-glazed windows, high ceilings and considered interior layouts.

Buyers are not just looking for quality and style, says developer Chris Jones, they are also looking for a strong community connection and Sandymount Place’s location in the heart of Sandymount village offers that vital link and lots more. The development is just 350 yards from Sandymount Dart station, offering convenient access to the city centre, and is close to the Aviva Stadium and the RDS.

Sandymount Place comprises one-bed apartments measuring from 48sq m-55sq m (517sq ft-589sq ft), starting at €550,000; two-bed apartments measuring from 68sq m-90sq m (728sq ft/969sq ft) priced from €745,000 (and from €835,000 for two-beds with parking spaces); two-bed apartments plus study measuring from 100sq m-105sq m (1,076sq ft/1,130sq ft) and starting at €1.3 million; and three-bed penthouses from 177sq m-179sq m (1,905sq ft-1,927sq ft), guiding from €2.8 million.

Each apartment is imaginatively designed and features large, elegant glass balconies and terraces – all the better to enjoy views over south Dublin, Dublin Bay and out to the Dublin and Wicklow mountains. Each A-rated apartment is also sustainable and energy efficient, with a Nibe heat pump keeping comfort levels up and heating bills down.

The kitchens have bespoke cabinetry by Kube, stone worktops and integrated Siemens appliances, and the bathrooms and en suites have wide tiles and bespoke vanity units, with brushed brass fittings adding a sheen of luxury. There’s attention to detail everywhere you look, from the tactile door handles to the muted light switches and sockets.

The penthouses are the pièces de résistance and the show penthouse features a wide entrance hall, spacious kitchen/dining area, large terraces and balconies, and a stunning livingroom suite with a wall of glazing giving magnificent views out to the Dublin and Wicklow mountains. It’s made for throwing marvellous parties and the bedrooms are tucked away in their own wing, giving a sense of separation from the main living areas.

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In addition to luxury living and stylish comfort, apartment owners in Sandymount Place will have access to the pavilion, a specially designed residents’ lounge, gym and work hub, where residents can meet up for coffee, do a workout on high-tech exercise machines, or catch up on a project at one of the workstations that will be installed there.

Other amenities on offer include private car park in the basement, secure bicycle storage, EV charging infrastructure, communal gardens with pollinator-friendly planting and mature native trees, high-quality paving and street furniture in the grounds, lifts in each apartment block and secure post collection at the lobby entrances.

Jones Investments have recently developed the award-winning Bottleworks on nearby Barrow Street and the One Building on Grand Canal Street.

Livingroom and diningroom

Bedroom

Livingroom and diningroom

Kitchen

Balcony