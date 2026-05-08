Modernised three-bed on Portobello’s Bloomfield Avenue

Address : 1 Bloomfield Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €1,350,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Bloomfield Avenue is a quiet residential road lined with mature hornbeam trees off the South Circular Road. A community centre lies at one end with Lena Italian restaurant, formerly Locks, at the other.

The owners of 1 Bloomfield Avenue bought the three-storey, three-bedroom home in 2018, when it had been completely refurbished. The end-terrace home, dating from 1830, extends to 170sq m (1,829 sq ft) and has an impressive B3 Ber, thanks to the installation of reflective slab insulation and warm board on all exterior walls. It is now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.35 million.

Granite steps lead to the front door, which retains its intricate fanlight, and opens on to a wide hall, with picture rail, coving, engineered wood flooring and a decorative arch with corbels.

The owners concentrated on adding fitted storage throughout the house and redecorating. Two fine reception rooms lie to the right of the hall. The sittingroom has a large, newly installed double-glazed sash window that faces east and gets morning sun. The diningroom behind it overlooks the garden, and both rooms have matching pale marble fireplaces with slate inset and slate hearths.

Stairs in the hall lead to a return with a newly renovated family bathroom with sage-green wall tiles and terrazzo flooring. There are three bedrooms on the first floor. A bedroom to the front features built-in wardrobes from John Meade, who installed all the fitted storage throughout the house. A small bedroom, prettily decorated in a rose pink, has a good-sized storage closet and wardrobe, keeping everything neat.

Entrance hallway

Sittingroom

Kitchen

The en suite main bedroom is an incredibly calm space – the owners chose to colour drench the bedrooms, and it works particularly well in here with the cool green on the ceiling adding to the relaxed vibe.

At garden level is a smart Italian Arrital kitchen. It has a large island, and very deep counter tops just below the windows looking out to the front, which is well landscaped, affording privacy. The deep counters and high splashback behind the hob are silestone.

More joinery features in the kitchen with a floor-to-ceiling storage unit centred around a pull-out home office desk – a clever set-up that minimises the everyday clutter of family life.

There’s a guest WC and underfloor heating at this level, and beyond the kitchen, a living area/diningroom with feature wallpaper. French doors open on to the rear garden with a landscaped courtyard designed by Mark Grehan of the Garden. A rolling steel shutter can open on to the lane at the end of the terrace if required.

It’s a turnkey home, beautifully decorated in a combination of Little Greene and Farrow & Ball shades. The only thing new owners could feasibly do is decorate again, as everything else, from flooring to lighting to storage has been carefully considered and perfectly installed.

The location is excellent, with the Grand Canal towpath at the end of the road and the Luas stop at Harcourt Street a short walk away.

Main bedroom

Bedroom

Garden level diningroom