Two-bed terrace offers modern blank canvas in Drumcondra

Address : 42 Elizabeth Street, Drumcondra, Dublin 3 Price : €399,000 Agent : DNG Fairview

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The owners of 42 Elizabeth Street in Drumcondra were attracted to the home’s redbrick facade and the modern blank canvas of its interior when they purchased it five years ago.

The home had been updated for sale, meaning they had little to do bar add their own personal touches to make the space their own. The beauty of a bright, fresh scheme of crisp white walls means that they will be passing on a blank canvas to prospective new owners, who can in turn personalise it with little hassle.

The couple have loved living in the area, which they say has a lovely community feel while being so close to the city centre. One of the owners cycles to work along the Royal Canal Greenway and the couple walk their dog at nearby Griffith and Fairview parks. It is walking distance from Croke Park and the National Botanic Gardens, with the coffee shops, bars and restaurants of Drumcondra and Phibsborough nearby.

Now, hoping to move to a larger redbrick nearby, the owners have placed their two-bedroom terrace, extending to 57sq m (614sq ft), on the market with DNG, seeking €399,000.

42 Elizabeth Street, Drumcondra, Dublin 3

Kitchen

You enter the home directly into the living area; it features wide-plank wood-effect flooring, white walls and a window with louvred shutters. The fireplace is in working order, making for cosy evenings on the sofa. If the “big light” is called for, there is recessed lighting over head.

This space flows into the kitchen; it was designed in stark white with a herringbone tiled splashback and marble-effect countertops. A built-in bench allows for seating at the dining table and further storage. The couple say they love cooking and entertaining, so were happy to have an open-plan space where they could interact while preparing food.

A fully tiled shower room is located to the rear of the ground floor. A glazed door from the kitchen leads out to the L-shaped rear courtyard. Low maintenance with paving underfoot, a playfully striped fence adds a pop of colour and fun to the space. The shed to the rear is used as a utility space for the washing machine and dryer and provides storage.

There is access to a rear laneway where you can store bins out of sight. The space is also used by residents in the summer, with kids enjoying more space to play.

Back inside, the main bedroom sits to the front of the property, with floating side tables on either side of the bed. A second smaller bedroom sits to the rear, in use as a guest bedroom and home office.

Although it has an E2 Ber, the home, thoroughly renovated in 2017, features double glazing and a gas combi boiler.

Bedroom

Second bedroom