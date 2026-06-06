Third fatal Australia shark attack in three weeks as man killed in waters off west coast

The department of primary industries warned people to adhere to any beach closures advised by local park rangers in the aftermath of the latest shark attack in western Australia on Saturday. File photograph: Getty

A man has ‌died after being attacked by a shark while fishing off ‌the coast of Western Australia, police said on Saturday, the ​third fatal shark attack in Australia in three weeks.

The 35-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning while spearfishing with family ​off the state’s south coast at Michaelmas Island, close to ⁠the town of Albany, about 388km south ​of state capital Perth, police said.

The state’s police force confirmed on Saturday afternoon that he had died after being treated by paramedics at the scene for more than two hours. St John Ambulance said multiple crews of paramedics had remained at the scene treating the man.

A 4.5m (14.8ft) shark, of an ‌unknown species, was spotted by ​a member of the public near Michaelmas ⁠Island, a nature reserve ⁠that ​receives few visitors, on Saturday, state authorities said.

On May 24, a 39-year-old man died after being attacked by a shark while fishing on the Great Barrier Reef. The death followed that of a 38-year-old mauled ‌off an island ⁠near Perth 10 days earlier.

The department of primary industries warned people to take additional caution in the Michaelmas Island area following the latest fatality, and to adhere to any beach closures advised by local park rangers or surf life savers.

The department said it was working with police and other local authorities to co-ordinate the response to the incident.

Police said they would prepare a report for the coroner.

There are around 20 shark attacks in Australia every year but ‌the vast majority are not fatal, according to data ​from conservation groups. Far more people ​drown on the country’s beaches. – Reuters, Guardian