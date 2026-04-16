Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €475,000

99 Patrician Villas, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€695,000, Janet Carroll Estate Agent

Located immediately adjacent to the N11 QBC (quality bus corridor) and within a five-minute walk of Stillorgan Village shopping centre, this extended three-bedroom midterrace house comes for sale in walk-in condition. The three bedrooms are spacious and the main bedroom is en suite. There is a large rear garden offering room to extend the property further. Ber C2.

On view: By appointment at Janet Carroll Estate Agent

73 Blackrath Vale, Curragh Road, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co Kildare

€565,000, Jordan Auctioneers

73 Blackrath Vale, Curragh Road, Athgarvan, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Final four-bedroom semidetached house available at Blackrath Vale, a new-home scheme developed by Stanley Residential. Extending to a generous 147sq m (1,582sq ft) in size, the house is A-rated for energy consumption and features high-performance insulation, airtight construction, and an advanced air-source heat-pump system. Blackrath Vale is located within a short drive of the towns of Newbridge, Kilcullen and Kildare, and is convenient to both Whitewater Shopping Centre and Kildare Village. Ber A3.

On view: By appointment at Jordan Auctioneers

30 Shanard Road, Santry, Dublin 9

€475,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

30 Shanard Road, Santry, Dublin 9

This three-bedroom semidetached house is well located, close to Santry village and Omni Park Shopping Centre, and is convenient to both Dublin city centre and Dublin Airport. The property’s accommodation is complemented by a large garage offering potential for conversion to a garden room or an income-generating unit (subject to planning permission), a large, south-facing rear garden and off-street parking. Ber E2.

On view: By appointment at Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

3, The Hill, Citywest Village, Citywest, Dublin 24

€485,000, Sherry FitzGerald

3, The Hill, Citywest, Dublin 24

Built in 2019, this A-rated three-bedroom semidetached redbrick home comes for sale in showhouse condition. Extending to 113sq m (1,216sq ft), the property has an open-plan kitchen/diningroom and separate livingroom with Edwardian-style bay windows in both the livingroom and main bedroom. There is off-street parking for two cars to the front of the house and a sunny south-facing rear garden. Citywest village is well located just off the Naas Road, within a 10-minute drive of the M50 motorway. Citywest Shopping Centre and the Citywest Luas Red Line stop are both within walking distance. Ber A3.

On view: By appointment at Sherry FitzGerald

39 Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€975,000, Mullery O’Gara

39 Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Built originally in the 1920s, this midterrace three-bedroom house has been extended by the current owners and fully upgraded to a B-rated energy-efficient home. The property is presented in walk-in condition throughout and has been finished to a very high standard, with a large, open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom area that opens out through bifold doors to an 85ft rear garden with a Shomera garden room. The front garden is 62ft long with off-street parking and a lawn area. Ber B3.

On view: By appointment at Mullery O’Gara