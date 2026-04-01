Indie-rock artist’s ultimate Dublin city pad has plenty going for it – including an A3 Ber

Address : Ardrellis Mews, 3 Herbert Lane, Dublin 2 Price : €895,000 Agent : DNG

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If you work at Grand Canal Dock, fewer addresses would be as convenient as Herbert Lane, a row of mews houses adjacent to the Grand Canal and just a few minutes’ walk from Dublin’s tech hub and Baggot Street, on the south side of the city. If your criteria for an ideal city home include that it should be no more than 10 minutes from a fresh sushi roll, Adrellis Mews, at 3 Herbert Lane, ticks that box, coming in at just six minutes. There’s an outlet of a well-known Seattle coffee chain just across the road, and myriad other options nearby.

The owner of Adrellis Mews doesn’t work in tech, however; he’s in the business of sound. Barry Reid, who bought the home in 2020, is founder and re-recording mixer of nearby Gorilla Post Production; the company has worked on sound for TV shows and films including House of Guinness and Stalker (which starred a young Barry Keoghan).

As his decor suggests, with canvas prints of Bono and Kurt Cobain, Reid is a muso and performs as indie-rock artist Alky. Alky released his first album, Rinse & Repeat, last year and his track All Because of Love featured for two weeks on the RTÉ Radio 1 Recommends playlist. He most recently joined Bob Geldof, Sharon Shannon and Kila on the bill for Rock Against Homelessness at the 3Olympia on St Patrick’s Day.

Now moving to the Co Kildare countryside with his partner, Reid is placing this immaculately presented two-bed mews, extending to 101sq m (1,087sq ft), on the market, seeking €895,000 through DNG.

From Herbert Lane, the front door inset into a white wall does not lead directly into the home, but into an outdoor courtyard. The home is accessed to the right off the courtyard, into a horizontal hallway, off which is a good-sized utility room and a guest loo.

The hall leads to the open-plan kitchen/dining/living space to the rear, which features solid-wood flooring and high ceilings that add to a sense of spaciousness. Reid bought the home from an architect couple, so he had very little upgrades to make when he moved in. The living space, painted moody grey with wall panelling, benefits from a dual aspect, with one wall of glazing overlooking the front courtyard, and a second overlooking the patio to the rear.

The kitchen space benefits from an abundance of storage from a wall of white gloss units. It has a central island with a hob facing outside to the patio. The patio is a well-presented, low-maintenance space with an exposed brick wall behind a planted border to the side, complete with a water feature.

Back inside, the dining table sits under a pendant light off the kitchen and a nook under the floating staircase, with ceiling-high wooden balustrades, houses a cabinet to accommodate a record player.

Upstairs, the main bedroom sits to the lane side of the mews with a wall of built-in storage. A second, smaller double sits to the rear and is currently used as a recording studio. The fully tiled main bathroom, with bath and shower, completes the first floor.

Adrellis Mews has an A3 Ber and a prospective new owner will likely have very little to do before they can hang their hat at this modern property and enjoy all the city has to offer.

Alky

Ardrellis Mews, 3 Herbert Lane, Dublin 2

Living area

Living area

Kitchen and dining area

Kitchen

Stairwell

Main bedroom

Second bedroom