‘Smart home’ in Portobello with a wine cellar and steam room

Address : 12 Victoria Street, Portobello, Dublin 8 Price : €1,625,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

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This four-bed home at 12 Victoria Street in Portobello has a bit of a James Bond vibe, inconspicuously concealed behind its redbrick Victorian facade.

Extending to 179sq m (1,927sq ft), the home was purchased in 2018 after it had been fully modernised. The current owner, who had previously been living in New York, was used to having city amenities on his doorstep and was happy to find just that in Portobello.

He also wanted a modern feel but disliked the open-plan layout of most newbuilds, he says, and loved how this house was laid out. He was also impressed by its energy efficiency, as it’s A3 rated. Now moving to London for work, he is placing this unique offering on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.625 million.

Nestled between South Circular Road and the Grand Canal that runs along Portobello Road, Victoria Street is tree-lined and dotted with mainly redbrick period residences. It is a smart house, allowing for remote control use of lighting, blinds, heating and the gas fires, while underfloor heating, solar panels, a heat recovery ventilation system and a rainwater harvesting system add to the environmental efficiency of the home.

The approach to 12 Victoria Street is a black and white tiled path beyond cast iron railings. A lovely magnolia tree in bloom takes centre stage on the front lawn.

Once inside, you step into a spacious hallway and the eye is drawn past a living area to the back garden. A separate livingroom sits to the right off the hall, painted in a calming muted green. It features a glass-enclosed natural gas fire and a large double-glazed sash window looking out to the magnolia tree.

Down the hall, shiny wood-effect ceramic floors lead into a living and dining space, with a dual-aspect view on to the back garden. You step down into a living area centred on another glass-enclosed natural gas fire, beside which is the dining space which has an upholstered L-shaped bench around the dining table and a wall of black and white prints of luminaries, from Jimmy Dean to Coco Chanel.

Between the dining area and the kitchen, a glazed trap door in the floor allows you to peer down into a spiral stairwell wine cellar; a feature sure to impress your house guests.

The kitchen features an island, with an induction hob, that looks out to the garden patio. It also features an induction fan that pops up from the island when needed.

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A floating staircase with glass balustrade allows an exposed redbrick wall to be a feature visible throughout the living space. Up that rear staircase is a versatile space that the owner uses as an office. It looks out over the garden to the rear, with a Juliet balcony, and features three windows in the side wall which are angled to the rear – an interesting feature brought about because a planning decision would not allow windows to the side of the house.

The bedrooms are accessed from a staircase on the opposite side of the living area, above a neat guest loo on the ground floor. The main bedroom sits to the rear, with a wet room style en suite and a generous walk-in wardrobe, with two further double bedrooms to the front that benefit from high ceilings and sash windows.

The upper floor comprises a guest suite with a double bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe and a bathroom featuring a steam room, twin sinks and an oval bath.

The west-facing back garden is laid out over two levels and is landscaped to achieve low maintenance. It features a sandstone patio area with a diamond-shaped lawn, landscaped flower beds and secure off-street parking behind electric gates.

Entrance

Living and dining areas

Kitchen

Wine cellar

Livingroom

Home office

Main bedroom

Steam room

Split-level rear garden