Killiney three-bed with country feel and contemporary finish for €750,000

Address : 16 Glenalua Road, Killiney, Co Dublin Price : €750,000 Agent : DNG

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Glenalua Road runs off Killiney Hill Road in south Dublin, winding its way up to Mullins hill, the smaller sibling of Dalkey and Killiney hills. Number 16 is a small semidetached house on an elevated site; just across the road is a row of cottages built in the early 20th century. Glenalua Road has a distinctly country vibe, and walkers on Mullins hill can encounter lots of wildlife, along with the neighbourhood donkeys.

The owners of Number 16 have extensively upgraded this small 1950s-built three-bed, turning it into a contemporary architectural home designed to work efficiently for a small, growing family or for someone downsizing from a larger property in the area (and there are lots of those). They turned the entire downstairs into one open-plan area, leaving enough wall space to create discrete zones. The downstairs floors are all poured, polished concrete, giving a smooth, seamless look, and an A-rated gas boiler delivers underfloor heating throughout.

The contemporary look is underlined by the black-framed triple-glazed windows fitted throughout the house. These windows reduce outside noise – not that you’d hear much of that in this quiet corner of Killiney – and also can be opened either vertically or horizontally.

The lounge/living area is to the front, and to the rear is neatly integrated extension featuring a double-height dining area with full-height glass doors leading out to the rear patio and garden.

The whole area is centred by a streamlined German kitchen designed by Eco Interiors, running down to a large picture window looking out to the back garden. The kitchen is fitted with premium appliances by Bosch and Neff, and there’s a Bora induction hob with integrated extraction. The quartz countertops are cut by Miller Brothers in Roundwood, Co Wicklow. The kitchen is laid out to maximise storage and space, and stay connected with the dining and living areas.

There are two substantial cloaks/storage areas on this level, and a guest toilet/shower room. It’s not all modern – the owners have kept some of the original internal doors, keeping a slight country flavour among the clean, tasteful upgrades. To the side of the house is a small garage, which the owners have converted into a utility room with washer and dryer. There’s ample space here also to store the family’s bicycles and sailing gear.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, two doubles to the front and one single to the back, with a family bathroom/shower room. Because of its elevated location, the house has great views from its upstairs windows across to Mullins hill, out to the sea and even as far as the Sugar Loaf. There’s storage in the attic, and enough space to do an attic conversion if new owners were so minded.

The back garden has been professionally landscaped by Killiney Landscapes, with granite steps ascending the rocky slope to a lawned area, and a patio laid just outside the diningroom punctuated with fern beds built out of repurposed Killiney granite.

Hallway

Livingroom

Livingroom

Kitchen/diningroom

Diningroom

Kitchen

It’s just a short walk up to Mullins hill, and the entrance to Killiney and Dalkey hills are just across Killiney Hill Road. It’s a great area for walkers, runners and dog walkers. Fitzpatrick’s Killiney Castle Hotel is nearby, offering leisure facilities such as swimming pool and padel courts; it’s also a popular venue for First Holy Communions. Also nearby is the popular Druid’s Chair pub, and the scenic Vico Road. There’s a strong sense of community in the neighbourhood, say the owners, with an active village residents’ association, which often organises events such as street parties in the area.

Parking is probably the biggest issue on the narrow Glenalua Road, but the owners say they have never been stuck for a parking space. There are transport options including a nearby bus route, and the Dalkey and Killiney Dart stations are within walking distance.

Number 16 Glenalua Road measures 120 sq m (1,291 sq ft), with a B2 Ber rating, and is on sale through DNG asking €750,000.

Bedroom

Bedroom

Upstairs shower room

Back garden

Back garden