Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €345,000

New to the market in Blackrock, Perrystown, Drumcondra, Ranelagh and Harold’s Cross

Blackrock three-bed plus attic room terraced home
Blackrock three-bed plus attic room terraced home
Jessica Doyle
Thu Mar 12 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

3 Maretimo Terrace, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€1.2m, Janet Carroll Estates

This three-bed plus attic room terraced home is close to the coast, and just a five-minute walk from Blackrock village. Extending to 123sq m (1,324sq ft) – plus a 19sq m attic room – the home has been well maintained throughout. It features a lawned front garden and a low-maintenance paved garden to the rear. It is a short walk from Blackrock Dart station, for 14-minute trips into the city centre. Ber C3

On View: By appointment at janetcarroll.ie

Perrystown three-bed
Perrystown three-bed

78a Rockfield Avenue, Perrystown, Dublin 12

€625,000, DNG

This three-bedroom two-bathroom home comes to the market having been renovated in 2024. Extending to 92sq m (990sq ft) it features fresh interiors throughout and comprises a livingroom, an open-plan kitchen/diningroom and a guest loo on the ground floor, with three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. It is located on a corner plot with a lawned garden to the side and a front garden, as well as a yard to the rear. The windows are triple glazed. Ber C1

On View: By appointment at dng.ie

Griffith Hall apartment
Griffith Hall apartment

103 Griffith Hall, Glandore Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€345,000 Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This two-bedroom apartment comes to the market with a south-facing L-shaped balcony terrace and underfloor heating in the living area. Extending to 60sq m (646sq ft) on the ground floor, it comprises an open-plan kitchen/living area, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The property has a designated parking space and visitor paring is also available. It is walking distance from Drumcondra village. Ber D2

On View: By appointment at kbd.ie

Leeson Park residence
Leeson Park residence

26 Leeson Park, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

€4.5m, Sherry FitzGerald

This five-bedroom semidetached Victorian home is situated on the southwest side of Leeson Park in Dublin 6. Extending to 389sq m (4,187sq ft) over three floors, it comprises interconnecting dining and drawingrooms, a guest cloakroom and a bedroom at entrance level; a family room, sittingroom kitchen/breakfastroom and utility room at ground level; with a bedroom on the first-floor return, and three further bedrooms on the top floor. Ber exempt

On View: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Semidetached home
Semidetached home

1 Grosvenor Manor, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€995,000, Mullery O’Gara

This modern semidetached three-bed (plus study) home comes to the market within walking distance of Rathmines and Rathgar villages. It features a private south-facing garden to the rear at ground floor level and dual-aspect balconies on the first floor. It is located in a small development off Grosvenor Place. Extending to 129sq m (1,389sq ft), it is energy efficient with solar panels and a heat pump heating system. Ber A2

On View: By appointment at mulleryogara.ie

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
