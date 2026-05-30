Live GAA updates: Westmeath take on Cavan and Armagh and Derry meet in an all-Ulster clash

All-Ireland SFC Championship, Round One

Westmeath v Cavan (5.00)

Armagh v Derry (7.15)

All-Ireland Under-20 final

Kerry v Tyrone (5.00)

The first result of the day filters in from Croke Park. Derry have beaten Kerry in the final of the Christy Ring Cup by 3-24 to 3-19. That’s a long overdue win for Derry, who had lost four of the previous Christy Ring finals, including the last three in a row. That gets them into next year’s Joe McDonagh Cup, making it their first time in the second tier competition. Big result.

On we go with the first round of the All-Ireland Championship. Two matches today - Armagh v Derry later on is a mouthwatering clash between Ulster rivals. But first we have Westmeath, already the story of the summer, taking on Cavan in Mullingar. Throw-in is at five o’clock.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the All-Ireland under-20 final between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park, also getting underway at 5pm. Plenty going on. Sure who needs the Champions League?

(Reader, I need the Champions League. This is a multi-multi-screening situation...)