Gaelic Games

Live GAA updates: Westmeath take on Cavan and Armagh and Derry meet in an all-Ulster clash

A full house awaits the new Leinster champions at Cusack Park as they open their All-Ireland campaign

Cusack Park is a sell-out for the meeting of Westmeath and Cavan in the All-Ireland series. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Cusack Park is a sell-out for the meeting of Westmeath and Cavan in the All-Ireland series. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Malachy Clerkin's picture
Malachy Clerkin
Sat May 30 2026 - 16:42
12 minutes ago

All-Ireland SFC Championship, Round One

Westmeath v Cavan (5.00)

Armagh v Derry (7.15)

All-Ireland Under-20 final

Kerry v Tyrone (5.00)

6 minutes ago

The first result of the day filters in from Croke Park. Derry have beaten Kerry in the final of the Christy Ring Cup by 3-24 to 3-19. That’s a long overdue win for Derry, who had lost four of the previous Christy Ring finals, including the last three in a row. That gets them into next year’s Joe McDonagh Cup, making it their first time in the second tier competition. Big result.

7 minutes ago

On we go with the first round of the All-Ireland Championship. Two matches today - Armagh v Derry later on is a mouthwatering clash between Ulster rivals. But first we have Westmeath, already the story of the summer, taking on Cavan in Mullingar. Throw-in is at five o’clock.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the All-Ireland under-20 final between Kerry and Tyrone at Croke Park, also getting underway at 5pm. Plenty going on. Sure who needs the Champions League?

(Reader, I need the Champions League. This is a multi-multi-screening situation...)

Gaelic FootballFootball ChampionshipWestmeath GAACavan GAAArmagh GAADerry GAA