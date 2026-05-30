Former Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan takes first head coaching job with Livingston

Livingston have appointed former Republic of Ireland midfielder Glenn Whelan as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old replaces Marvin Bartley, who resigned after the club’s relegation from the Scottish Premiership was confirmed earlier this month.

Dubliner Whelan was most recently assistant manager at English League One side Wigan and is now ready to take the next step in his coaching career.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity ... something I’m incredibly proud of, and I will give my all for the club moving forward.

“I’m eager to grasp this opportunity and help build a successful team that the fans can be truly proud of and get right behind. I’m grateful to the board for their belief in me, and the hard work has already begun.

“I can’t wait to get started and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Sporting director David Martindale said: “I know it’s taken a little bit of time, but we needed to make sure we got the right fit for the club, and we feel we’ve done that.

“After detailed interviews, Glenn came across incredibly well, and we all feel there is real alignment between how Glenn approaches the game and how we want to do things ourselves.”