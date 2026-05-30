Crime & Law

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over stabbing ‘during motorcycle event’

Victim stabbed in chest and suffered head injuries in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
Detectives arrested the suspect following a search on Saturday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA
Sat May 30 2026 - 16:471 MIN READ

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Co Antrim.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and suffered head injuries in the incident in the Rodgers Quay area of Carrickfergus shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood to have happened during a motorcycle event.

A police spokesperson had earlier said a male suspect reportedly fled the scene on the back of a motorbike following an altercation.

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On Saturday, detectives investigating the incident arrested a 41-year-old man.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, following a search in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday, May 30th,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

“He has been taken into custody and will be interviewed in due course.” - Press Association

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