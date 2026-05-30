Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder over stabbing ‘during motorcycle event’

Detectives arrested the suspect following a search on Saturday. Photograph: Paul McErlane/EPA

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Co Antrim.

Police said the victim was stabbed in the chest and suffered head injuries in the incident in the Rodgers Quay area of Carrickfergus shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

It is understood to have happened during a motorcycle event.

A police spokesperson had earlier said a male suspect reportedly fled the scene on the back of a motorbike following an altercation.

On Saturday, detectives investigating the incident arrested a 41-year-old man.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, following a search in the Newtownabbey area on Saturday, May 30th,” a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said.

“He has been taken into custody and will be interviewed in due course.” - Press Association