Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €465,000

New to the market in Foxrock, Blackrock, Beaumont, Churchtown and Kilcoole

6 Ballycrone Manor, Kilcoole, is within commuting distance of Dublin
Jessica Doyle
Thu Feb 26 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

6 Ballycrone Manor, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

€465,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom, end-terrace home comes to the market in perfect condition, having been built in 2023. The property extends to 73sq m (786sq ft), with a driveway to the front and a southwest-facing back garden. It is a 20-minute walk or four-minute drive from the beach and from Kilcoole train station, with an average journey time of 54 minutes to Dublin Connolly. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

1 Westminster Court, Foxrock, is at the end of a terrace of four homes
1 Westminster Court, Foxrock, Dublin 18

€775,000, George & Maguire

This three-bedroom home in the heart of Foxrock village is walking distance from cafes and restaurants. The 107sq m (1,152sq ft) property incorporates a front terrace, a paved south-facing garden to the rear, and off-street parking. It is one of four homes on this terrace. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at georgeandmaguire.ie

24 Dargle Road, Blackrock, has a garage to the side of the property
24 Dargle Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€895,000, DNG

This four-bedroom semidetached house with side garage comes to the market in fresh, turnkey condition. As well as a spacious driveway for parking to the front, this 125sq m (1,345sq ft) Blackrock home features a bright open-plan kitchen/diningroom, modernised bathroom, and a large back garden with a neat lawn and patio area. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

312 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, is close to DCU’s St Patrick’s campus
312 Collinswood, Collins Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€525,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to market as a blank canvas, featuring neutral flooring and walls throughout. There is a modern shower room upstairs. The 98sq m (1,055sq ft) property incorporates a driveway to the front and a southeast-facing back garden. It is a 12-minute drive from DCU’s St Patrick’s campus. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

5 The Close, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, is a four-bed modern midterrace
5 The Close, Hazelbrook Square, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€1m, DNG

This modern-build home has four-bedrooms and is laid out over three floors. It features an en suite bedroom and a study on the second floor, with two double bedrooms, a single bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor. The ground floor features modern interiors throughout and incorporates a livingroom and an open-plan kitchen/dining/sunroom. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

