What will €265,000 buy by the beach in Kerry and Dublin city?

Two homes, one price: a rural retreat near the beach or an apartment close to the action

Traditional whitewashed cottage, Rahoneen, Ardfert, Co Kerry
Jessica Doyle
Tue Feb 24 2026 - 05:001 MIN READ

Country

Rahoneen, Ardfert, Co Kerry

€255,000, Gary O’Driscoll & Co

This four-bedroom cottage is located 2km from Ardfert village and 5km from Banna Beach. Offering a rural retreat, the home extends to 89sq m and is in good decorative order throughout. It features traditional whitewashed walls, a wood-burning stove in the sittingroom and double-glazed windows. There are lawned gardens to the front and rear with space to grow your own vegetables. Ber C2

Plus: Charming home near the beach

Minus: You’ll need a car to get around

3 Lombard Court, Dublin 8, comes with a designated parking space
3 Lombard Court, Clanbrassil Street Lower, Dublin 8

€265,000, DNG

This one-bedroom ground-floor apartment is just a 15-minute walk from St Stephen’s Green on the south side of Dublin city centre. Measuring 38sq m (409sq ft), it comprises a living space with a kitchenette, a double bedroom and a bathroom. It comes to the market in good decorative order and has a designated parking space. The development is gated with only 12 units in total.

Plus: Walking distance from Dublin city centre

Minus: There is no garden space

