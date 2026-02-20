What will €225,000 buy in Italy, Spain, Portugal, Bulgaria and Donegal?

Spain: Almeria

If you like the idea of a home in Spain but you are not so keen on the busy tourist spots, the country house in the village of Uleila del Campo in the Almeria region could be an answer. It is within walking distance of tapas bars and shops but sits behind automatic gates and fully fenced grounds. It is 81sq m (872sq ft) and in great condition with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, open-plan living area and kitchen, with double doors out to a large, covered terrace with views of the mountains.

Price: €224,950

€224,950 Agent: olivehouse-es.com

Carnaween Cottage, Portnoo, Donegal

Donegal: Portnoo

Located beside the Narin/Portnoo Blue Flag beach, Carnaween Cottage would be ideal for anyone looking for a holiday home in Donegal. While it would benefit from a few upgrades given its G Ber rating, the property has been fully renovated and decorated. It has a floor area of 62sq m (667sq ft) and is laid out with three bedrooms, a livingroom, kitchen and bathroom, with a garden to the front and side.

Price: €225,000

€225,000 Agent: Campbells Auctioneers via iamsold.ie

Italy: Umbria

Colle di Sellano

This estate in Umbria consists of six independent stone houses that have been reconstructed to near completion, but work ceased due to personal reasons. Located in the historic hamlet of Colle di Sellano, a village situated on a hill at an elevation of 700m, the properties are on 18,000sq m of forested land. It’s not one for the fainthearted, but there is most certainly holiday rental potential here, or the opportunity for a few families to club together to create a private holiday hamlet.

Price: €225,000

€225,000 Agent: rightmove.co.uk

Portugal: Algarve

Traditional house in the Algarve

This traditional house in the Algarve is 20 minutes from the city of Tavira and 45 minutes from Faro airport. It could do with a bit of an upgrade internally, but the structure and roof are in good condition. The accommodation consists of a livingroom, kitchen, pantry, two bedrooms, a bathroom and an outdoor patio. There is also an annex that would be converted into a guest suite with enough space for two rooms.

Price: €225,000

€225,000 Agent: algarvegems.com

Bulgaria: Burgas

Sunny Beach apartment development, Bulgaria

This swanky three-bedroom apartment is in the Sunny Beach development in Burgas comes fully furnished. It will appeal to those who enjoy a bit of kitsch with golden kitchen appliances and colourful decor. Located on the fifth floor, it has balconies overlooking the communal pool as well as three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a livingroom and kitchen set out over a generous 119sq m (1,281sq ft). The development has 24-hour security and a playground.