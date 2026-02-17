New three- and four-bed homes in Lucan from €555,000

Address : Fenwood Park, Lucan, Co Dublin Price : €555,000 Agent : Savills

Fenwood Park in Lucan is the latest offering by Evara, which is set to include three- and four-bedroom terraced, semidetached and detached homes.

A total of 24 homes at the scheme have been launched to the market by Savills.

There are six types of three-bed houses at Fenwood. In this phase, there will be four Willow units (106sq m/1,140 sq ft) for sale, priced from €555,000, and four Bluebell units (110sq m/1,184sq ft) – which have an en suite principal bedroom – priced from €565,000.

In addition, there are three three-bedroom Kingfisher units for sale. This type has a slightly different layout from the others, with the livingroom on one side of the hall and the kitchen on the other. Extending to 112sq m (1,205 sq ft), it also has an en suite main bedroom, and is priced from €575,000.

There will only be one three-bed Alder unit available in this phase, which has a floor area of 117sq m (1,265 sq ft), allowing for an extended living area in the kitchen, and is priced at €620,000.

There will also be one three-bed Oak unit (119sq m/1,280sq ft) for sale, with a study on the ground floor; this is priced at €620,000.

The largest of the three-beds is the Heron, which has 146sq m (1,571sq ft) of floor space laid out over three floors and is priced at €595,000, with five available in this release.

There will also be six four-bedroom, three-storey properties called the Finch available. This model comes in at 147sq m (1,582sq ft) and is being priced from €635,000. The ground floor features the living areas and there are three bedrooms on the first floor and a fourth on the top floor, alongside a large storage room.

Kitchen in the Finch

Dining area in the Finch

Bedroom in the Finch

These A-rated houses will be fitted with double-glazed windows and doors from Munster Joinery. Unsurprisingly they are all being built with high levels of insulation, and heating systems will be run on an air-to-water pump.

In terms of the interiors, kitchens with stone grey doors and quartz countertops will be supplied by BeSpace, as will wardrobes. Fitted appliances to include an integrated fridge-freezer, electric oven, induction hob, dishwasher and extractor fan will be included, subject to signing contracts within 28 days of issuing. Bathrooms will be tiled and fitted with sanitary ware by Sonas.

When complete, there will be a total of 154 homes at Fenwood Park. It is located among the other new developments in the area that include Blossoms, Aderrig and Avenlea, all also by Evara, so facilities and community amenities are already set up or in planning. Lucan village is a 15-minute walk away, as are Adamstown train station and the Crossings retail centre.

The new housing schemes in the area are broken up by green spaces. Fenwood Park has Airlie Park on one side and Tandy’s Land Park on the other, with Griffeen Valley Park also a walk away. Sports enthusiasts are also catered for, with the like of Lucan and Hermitage golf clubs, Lucan Sarsfields GAA and Ballyowen and Esker Celtic football clubs all close by.