Galway beat Armagh to reach All-Ireland decider

All-Ireland Women’s Senior Football semi-final: Galway 0-21 (0-1-19) Armagh 0-8 (0-0-8)

Galway were too strong for Armagh at Pearse Park, as a superb team performance with 10 different scorers powered them to a 13-point win to book their spot in the All-Ireland final.

The Connacht champions got the first two scores on the board through two Noones, Eva and Hannah, before Aimee Mackin got Armagh up and running from a free.

The Tribeswomen began to take control midway through the first half, with two points from Leanne Coen and scores from Niamh Divilly and Kate Slevin putting them 0-6 to 0-1 ahead after 15 minutes.

Scores from Kelly Mallon and Aimee Mackin either side of an Olivia Divilly point provided Armagh with some hope, but Galway closed out the first half in style, with points from Kate Thompson and two from Olivia Divilly seeing them to a commanding seven-point lead for the break.

Daniel Moynihan’s side almost had the perfect start to the second half when Nicola Ward broke three tackles and supplied Slevin to the right of goal, but she was denied superbly by the outstretched leg of Brianna Mathers.

Armagh's Aimee Macken in action against Galway's Kate Geraghty. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Galway increased the gap to eight points when Coen notched her third score of the game, and although Mallon pointed a free at the other end, the Armagh goalkeeper was called into action once more.

Again Ward caused Armagh’s defence problems, this time playing a give-and-go with Thompson. But Mathers again stepped up to the mark, denying the centre half back in a one-on-one.

Galway didn’t go away empty-handed from the move though, as Róisín Leonard stroked over the score of the game from the resulting ’45 to raise an orange flag.

Galway pulled 11 points clear coming into the final 10 minutes, with Niamh Divilly, Shauna Hynes, Ward and Olivia Divilly all pointing. Armagh offered some response with two Aimee Mackin frees.

Moynihan’s side closed out a classy display in style, with two scores from substitute Hynes and one from Eva Noone adding to their tally. Two points from Armagh captain Lauren McConville were mere consolations, before Hynes closed the scoring with her fourth of the day.

GALWAY: L O’Halloran; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh, K Geraghty (capt); H Noone (0-0-1), N Ward (0-0-1), E Power; N Divilly (0-0-2), S Divilly; O Divilly (0-0-4, 2f), K Slevin (0-0-1), K Thompson (0-0-1); E Noone (0-0-2), L Coen (0-0-3), R Leonard (0-1-0, 1′45). Subs: L Ward for S Divilly (44 mins), S Hynes (0-0-4) for Leonard (45), C Trill for Power (48), R Quinn for Ní Loingsigh (51), S Healy for Quinn (53).

ARMAGH: B Mathers; A Donnelly, C McCambridge, C Towe; E Druse, L McConville (capt; 0-0-2), G Ferguson; B Mackin, C O’Reilly; L Marsden, A McCoy, C Marley; A Mackin (0-0-4, 3f), C O’Hanlon, K Mallon (0-0-2). Subs: C Henderson for O’Reilly (19 mins), R Mulligan for Marsden (23), C McNally for Mallon (44), E Melanophy for Marley (48), N Reel for O’Hanlon (51).