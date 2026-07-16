Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kerry from €395,000

These houses are new to the market in Dalkey, Fenit, Walkinstown, Blackrock and Dublin 8

14 Fairlawns, Saval Park Road
14 Fairlawns, Saval Park Road
Jessica Doyle
Thu Jul 16 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

14 Fairlawns, Saval Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

€1.395m, Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bed, three-bath detached home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac close to the sea in the heritage town of Dalkey. Extending to 163sq m (1,755sq ft), it is ready to move into with modern interiors. The back garden is laid out in composite decking and lawn and bordered by cut granite stone. A gate on to Barnhill Avenue provides a shortcut to the town and Dart station. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Harbour View, Chapeltown
Harbour View, Chapeltown

Harbour View, Chapeltown, Ballyea, Fenit, Co Kerry

€479,000, Tommy Carmody Porpety

This detached three-bed is located on the Wild Atlantic Way surrounded by fields and is a stone’s throw from the coast. Extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft), it has a well-maintained interior with a sunroom, an upgraded bathroom and a new water tank. Residents can make use of the nearby Fenit–Tralee Greenway, and Tralee is a 15-minute drive away. It has spacious gardens complete with a wooden playground. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at tommycarmody.ie

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Avalon, 5 Kill Abbey, Kill O’The Grange
Avalon, 5 Kill Abbey, Kill O’The Grange

Avalon, 5 Kill Abbey, Kill O’The Grange, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€995,000, DNG

This four-bed, two-bath detached home is on a cul-de-sac off Kill Lane, a short distance from shops, cafes and restaurants in Deansgrange Village. Extending to 145sq m (1,560sq ft), it has been modernised throughout and features a bright kitchen/diningroom leading on to the livingroom, as well as a separate family room, a utility and a shower room on ground level. It has a west-facing back garden with raised decking and a lawn bordered by mature plants. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

31 Glencloy Road, Whitehall
31 Glencloy Road, Whitehall

31 Glencloy Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9

€395,000, Kelly Bradshaw

This two-bedroom terraced home is ready to move into with a fresh, modern interior. As well as off-street parking to the front, it features a long back garden providing the opportunity to extend the kitchen, subject to planning permission. West-facing, the garden features a lawn culminating in a patio to catch the sun at its end. Extending to 65sq m (700sq ft), the accommodation comprises a livingroom and kitchen on the ground floor and two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

4 Oscar Square, Dublin 8
4 Oscar Square, Dublin 8

Oscar House, 4 Oscar Square, Dublin 8

€700,000, Owen Reilly

This three-bed, two-bath midterrace house has been fully reimagined to create a modern home within a charming period exterior. Extending to 86sq m (926sq ft), there is a spacious kitchen with a home office and a utility space concealed behind sliding doors. A seating area beside an internal courtyard leads to a double bedroom to the rear of the ground level. Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and the bathroom. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at owenreilly.ie

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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