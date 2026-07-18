Sam Burns cuts through the Open fireworks to take two-shot lead

The fireworks off the course have matched every bit of those on the scorched links of Royal Birkdale through 54-holes, but the ultimate decision-maker will come in what promises to be a compelling final round in which Sam Burns – a runner-up to Wyndham Clark in last month’s US Open – will get the opportunity for swift redemption in this 154th Open Championship.

Burns, who turns 30 on Wednesday, lined up an early birthday present to himself with a finely crafted third round of 65 that moved him to a 10-under par 200. The American has a two-shot advantage over Ryan Fox – the third player to sign for a 62 in this championship – and Si Woo Kim headed into the final day’s play.

Bryson DeChambeau, subjected to a two-stroke penalty late on Friday, played to the galleries for much of his third round and shot a 69 for tied-sixth, trailing Burns by four.

DeChambeau missed the cut in the year’s opening three majors – the Masters, US PGA and US Open – but seems fire-up by much of the noise surrounding his quest for a maiden claret jug. Having already been irked by Nick Faldo’s criticism of his links ability, Friday’s penalty may have added further fuel to his fire.

[ ‘It’s for attention’: Rory McIlroy slams ‘performative’ Bryson DeChambeau antics after penaltyOpens in new window ]

For Shane Lowry, a third successive round in the 60s – this time a 69 for 206, four-under par – saw the Offalyman complete the third round in tied-11th, six shots off the leader.

Finishing up with a battling par on the 18th, Lowry’s caddie Dermot Byrne turned to him: “We’re going to need one of our best days, but at least we have a chance.”

It’s not beyond him, that’s for sure.

Shane Lowry tees off on the first during Saturday's third round. Photograph: Warren Little/Getty Images

“I’m happy that I went out and allowed myself to enjoy it, because it’s a tough theatre to be in,” said Lowry after Saturday’s round. “The wind is whipping across the course, the course is bouncy, every bad shot or every average shot is showing up really badly. It’s just a difficult place to play golf. I thought I did a good job today.”

He added: “I feel like anyone inside the top-20 will surely feel like, if they have the round of their lives, they can win The Open tomorrow.”

Lowry will likely need an exceptional low round and some help from others in the field if he is to make up ground to get closer to contention. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s lot was a tougher ask after the world number two shot a 69 for 208 in tied-29th.

Burns had only decided to enter the Open on the insistence of his wife following the birth of their daughter on July 3rd, and while an opening round of 73 had him on the back foot, his response of 62 and 65 for 200 moved him into prime position to finally get his hands on a major title.

As world number one Scottie Scheffler observed of one of his closest friends: “I know how good he is. Sometimes you just need to continue to build that experience and put yourself in the positions. He was close at the US Open last year, he was close again at the US Open this year. He’s played a lot of really good golf in a lot of the biggest tournaments.

“It’s really difficult to win out here a bunch of times. Sam’s a guy that’s been knocking on the door a few times this year and hasn’t been able to get it done. But it’s just a matter of continuing to give yourself opportunities, continuing to knock on the door. He definitely has the talent.”

Burns carded five birdies and a bogey in a third round in which he navigated his way to the top of the leader board. In contrast, Friday’s overnight leader Lucas Herbert was errant off the tee on the closing stretch, suffering two bogeys late on and battling hard for par saves, carding a 71 to join Ryan Gerard in tied-fourth.