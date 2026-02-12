Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €255,000

Apt 14, Verona, Queens Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€595,000, DNG

This two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment with own-door access sits in a well-maintained development off the Monkstown Road. Features of the development include landscaped gardens, a communal roof terrace with views to the sea, lift access and secure resident and visitor parking. Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), the turnkey home has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area as well as two double bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a shower room. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

This Smithfield two-bed is in a prime location

Apt 231, The Richmond, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€350,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This Smithfield two-bed is in a prime location on the north side of the city, a stone’s throw from the area’s hotspots, including the Light House cinema and the Cobblestone pub. It is in turnkey condition and extends to 56sq m (603sq ft) with a kitchen, living/dining area with a balcony, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

Dundrum Town Centre in a 10-minute drive from this Churchtown cottage

7 Whitehall Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€595,000, DNG

This semidetached bungalow has a spacious garden of about 55ft in length. Extending to 81sq m (872sq ft), comprising an entrance hall, kitchen/diningroom, livingroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Whitehall Road is located just off Hillside Drive and Churchtown Road Upper. It is less than a 10-minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre and 20-minute walk from the green-line Luas stop at Windy Arbour. Energy rating could be improved. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

This Santry semi-D is in a quiet and private cul-de-sac

5 Oak Drive, Royal Oak, Santry, Dublin 9

€450,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with a spacious south-facing back garden laid in lawn, with mature hedging for privacy. It is located in a cul-de-sac about a five-minute drive from Omni Shopping Centre on the Swords Road. Extending to 82sq m (883sq ft), the property comprises a livingroom that opens on to the kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the downstairs, with two doubles, a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

A parking space is included with this one-bed Naas apartment

1 The Stables, The Orchard, Naas, Co Kildare

€255,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

This one-bedroom ground-floor apartment is a 15-minute walk from the shops, cafes, bars and restaurants of Naas town centre. Extending to 59sq m (635sq ft), it is finished to a sleek modern standard and comprises a kitchen/dining/living area, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room space. It also features two private terraces, one off the bedroom, one off the living area. It includes all fitted appliances and a parking space. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie