Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €255,000

New to the market in Monkstown, Smithfield, Churchtown, Santry and Naas

Apt 14, Verona, Queens Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Apt 14, Verona, Queens Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Jessica Doyle
Thu Feb 12 2026 - 05:002 MIN READ

Apt 14, Verona, Queens Park, Monkstown, Co Dublin

€595,000, DNG

This two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment with own-door access sits in a well-maintained development off the Monkstown Road. Features of the development include landscaped gardens, a communal roof terrace with views to the sea, lift access and secure resident and visitor parking. Extending to 85sq m (915sq ft), the turnkey home has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area as well as two double bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a shower room. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

This Smithfield two-bed is in a prime location
This Smithfield two-bed is in a prime location

Apt 231, The Richmond, North Brunswick Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7

€350,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This Smithfield two-bed is in a prime location on the north side of the city, a stone’s throw from the area’s hotspots, including the Light House cinema and the Cobblestone pub. It is in turnkey condition and extends to 56sq m (603sq ft) with a kitchen, living/dining area with a balcony, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

Dundrum Town Centre in a 10-minute drive from this Churchtown cottage
Dundrum Town Centre in a 10-minute drive from this Churchtown cottage

7 Whitehall Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

€595,000, DNG

This semidetached bungalow has a spacious garden of about 55ft in length. Extending to 81sq m (872sq ft), comprising an entrance hall, kitchen/diningroom, livingroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. Whitehall Road is located just off Hillside Drive and Churchtown Road Upper. It is less than a 10-minute drive from Dundrum Town Centre and 20-minute walk from the green-line Luas stop at Windy Arbour. Energy rating could be improved. Ber F

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

This Santry semi-D is in a quiet and private cul-de-sac
This Santry semi-D is in a quiet and private cul-de-sac

5 Oak Drive, Royal Oak, Santry, Dublin 9

€450,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bedroom semidetached home comes to the market with a spacious south-facing back garden laid in lawn, with mature hedging for privacy. It is located in a cul-de-sac about a five-minute drive from Omni Shopping Centre on the Swords Road. Extending to 82sq m (883sq ft), the property comprises a livingroom that opens on to the kitchen/diningroom to the rear of the downstairs, with two doubles, a single bedroom and a bathroom upstairs. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie

A parking space is included with this one-bed Naas apartment
A parking space is included with this one-bed Naas apartment

1 The Stables, The Orchard, Naas, Co Kildare

€255,000, Sherry Fitzgerald Reilly

This one-bedroom ground-floor apartment is a 15-minute walk from the shops, cafes, bars and restaurants of Naas town centre. Extending to 59sq m (635sq ft), it is finished to a sleek modern standard and comprises a kitchen/dining/living area, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a utility room space. It also features two private terraces, one off the bedroom, one off the living area. It includes all fitted appliances and a parking space. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
