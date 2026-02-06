What will €225,000 buy in France, Spain, Turkey, Thailand and Co Cork?

France: Charente

This beautiful barn conversion is located in a small hamlet just outside Cherves-Châtelars in southwestern France. The rooms in the property are full of character, with timber beams and exposed brick throughout. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a large open living space with kitchen. Outside is a large terrace and bar and an above-ground heated swimming pool. The house is being sold fully furnished.

Two-bed bungalow, Carrigaline

Cork: Carrigaline

Located just off Crosshaven Road in Carrigaline, Co Cork, this two-bed bungalow sits on a private plot that is surrounded by mature trees. The property is in need of renovation and upgrading given its E2 Ber rating. There’s great potential, however, as the site is generous and overlooks the Owenabue river. Set out over 66sq m (710sq ft) there is a kitchen, sittingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. The town centre is just minutes away, as is the Cork Harbour Greenway.

Calahonda studio

Spain: Calahonda

This studio apartment in Calahonda was built in 1979 and is about 20 minutes from Marbella. It is on the seafront and within walking distance of the beach, restaurants, bars and shops in the town. In the development itself is a tennis court and communal swimming pool. The apartment has one large living area that includes a small kitchen and has a separate bathroom. It is on the middle floor of the building and has a south-facing terrace.

Turkey development

Turkey: Fethiye

This two-bedroom apartment in Fethiye is 2km from the beach at Calis and 60km from Dalaman International Airport. The development is gated and has a total of 20 units. The two-bed has an open-plan living area, a fully equipped fitted kitchen, two bathrooms and a balcony. It comes with air conditioning and residents share a 20sq m pool and landscaped gardens.

Thailand, Phuket apartment

Thailand: Phuket

Baan Mai Khao is a beachfront scheme on the island of Phuket that is surrounded by five-star resorts including JW Marriott Phuket Resort and Anantara Phuket Resort. The one-bedroom apartment for sale at Baan Mai Khao is 64sq m (689sq ft) and has a livingroom and bedroom that both feature floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows facing out to the garden and pool. There is also a gym at the development and 24-hour security.