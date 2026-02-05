Five homes on view this week in Dublin from €465,000

10 Limelawn Rise, Clonsilla, Dublin 15

€585,000, DNG

This four-bedroom detached home is a 20-minute walk from Clonsilla train station, providing half-hour services to Dublin Connolly. It is less than a 10-minute drive from Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. The accommodation comprises an entrance hall with guest loo, a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom with an adjoining utility room and, on the first floor, four bedrooms (the main is en suite) and a bathroom. It has a low-maintenance paved back garden. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Stoneybatter terrace

52 Viking Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€465,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A two-bed terraced home in the vibrant Stoneybatter neighbourhood, within walking distance of Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre. Measuring 52sq m (560sq ft), the home comprises a sittingroom, a kitchen, a utility space and a shower room on the ground floor with two double bedrooms on the first floor. A patio garden to the rear is low maintenance. It is a short walk from local cafes and restaurants while Smithfield is just a 10-minute walk away. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Stillorgan four-bed

5 Dunstaffnage Hall, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€900,000, DNG

A four-bedroom end-terrace house set out over three floors with a balcony off the main en suite bedroom on the top floor. Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), the home comprises a livingroom with built-in shelving which has double doors into a kitchen/living/dining space to the rear of the ground floor. The back garden features a raised deck, a lawn with well-stocked borders, mature hedging and a side entrance. It is a 15-minute walk from Stillorgan village. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Dublin 4 penthouse

225 The Links, Elmpark Green, Dublin 4

€820,000, Sherry FitzGerald

A three-bedroom duplex-style penthouse spanning the seventh and eighth floors at Elmpark Green. The home extends to 146sq m (1,572sq ft) of bright and generously proportioned accommodation, architecturally designed to take advantage of the surrounding scenery, overlooking the 11th and 12th holes of Elm Park Golf Club. It is walking distance from the villages of Sandymount, Ballsbridge and Blackrock. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

Beaumont semi-D

Dromnanane Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9

€495,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

A three-bed semidetached house with a large south-facing back garden and a lawned front garden. Extending to 90sq m (969sq ft), the property has a familiar layout with a livingroom and a kitchen/diningroom on the ground floor and three bedrooms and the bathroom on the first floor. The property would benefit from a cosmetic refresh and energy upgrade. It is just a 15-minute walk from Beaumont Hospital. Ber E2

On view: By appointment at kbd.ie