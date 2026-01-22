Period home restored to elegant glory on Dalkey’s Castle Park Road for €2.95m

Address : 14 Castle Park Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin Price : €2,950,000 Agent : Vincent Finnegan

View this property on MyHome.ie

Many homeowners took on a lockdown project to pass the time during the Covid pandemic, whether it was putting in new decking or retiling the bathroom. But not many would have had a lockdown project on this scale.

The owners of 14 Castle Park Road bought this period property on Dalkey’s sought-after Castle Park Road in 2021 and embarked on a huge refurbishment, restoring or replacing the original period features, and adding a striking modern extension to the back.

The house had been in the same family since it was built in 1903, and had been divided into separate flats; much of the ceiling coving and centre roses had deteriorated, and fireplaces needed to be replaced, while the kitchen was more like a scullery.

The owners brought in architect Albert Noonan from Noonan Moran Architecture and Dermot Stapleton of Yew Renovations to oversee the project, and the results are impressive: a lovely terraced period house returned to its elegant glory, with a superb rear extension bringing light and flow throughout, and meticulous attention to detail apparent everywhere you look.

Despite the extensive restoration work involved, and all at the height of the pandemic, everything went smoothly and in good time, say the owners.

Number 14 Castle Park Road now extends to 280sq m (3,014sq ft) with a B3 Ber, and is for sale through Vincent Finnegan Estate Agents asking €2.95 million.

The brickwork to the front of the house has been repointed, and a new roof installed using Bangor slate tiles. The sash windows and bay windows have been replaced, accurately replicating the original frames. The original single-pane windows are now double glazed.

The hallway, drawingroom and diningroom have been laid in new oak herringbone floors, and the fireplace in the drawingroom has been replaced by a commanding light-coloured sandstone fireplace. The diningroom – now a study/games room – retains its original period fireplace, and the lustre has been lovingly brought back to the green tiling.

From the study, double doors lead out to a small balcony with steps down to an inner courtyard that, with another set of double doors leading on to the large kitchen/dining/livingroom extension.

Hallway

Livingroom

Kitchen/dinin/livingroom

Kitchen

Kitchen

Reception room

As you walk in to the kitchen/dining/living space you are greeted by a striking wall-to-sky feature window, creating a fine sense of flow and drinking up lots of southwesterly light. It will take your eyes a couple of seconds to adjust to the stunning Cosentino Black Beauty granite worktops and splashbacks along with brushed black oak cabinetry. The floor is laid in extra-large Italian floor tiles.

The extension has a cantilevered roof with double sliding pocket doors that, when opened out, almost completely erase the line between indoors and outdoors. This makes for a great entertainment spot in the summer, with easy flow between the granite stone-paved back patio and outdoor dining area and the dining/living area inside.

A good chunk of the back garden was sacrificed for the extension, but it’s worth it, say the owners, as there is still enough space to the back, and the house is close to Hyde Road and Hudson parks and a short walk from Sandycove.

The large principal bedroom is on the first floor, towards the front, and has a restored original mahogany, marble and brass fireplace. There is a large en suite bathroom with a refurbished free-standing bath and double sinks. It also has a walk-in dressingroom with bespoke floor-to-ceiling wardrobes and shelving, plus motion-sensor lighting.

Bedroom two, a double, is on the first-floor return; the third bedroom mirrors its layout on the second-floor return. The fourth bedroom, a single, is to the front, and is currently used as a cosy study/home office, with bespoke floor-to-ceiling cabinetry. Adding to its charm is a small restored original fireplace.

The owners have not only restored the house to its period grandeur, they’ve also fully modernised it, with USB charging points throughout, smart, integrated lighting and recessed automated blinds in most of the windows. The house has been fully rewired and replumbed, with a new high-efficiency heating system and underfloor heating in key areas, and is set up for high-speed broadband.

Study

Extension

Patio

The back garden features a wall-mounted electric heater, several power points, integrated lighting and rear security camera, and there is handy access to a rear laneway. There’s also a handy storage outhouse with a roof light, fully wired up with lights and electricity.

The front garden is behind electric gates with remote entry system and has external lighting, security camera and power points, with room for parking for three cars. It is also wired for EV charging, and there’s room for parking for two to three cars. There is also a secure bicycle storage unit.

The area around Dalkey/Sandycove is well served with cycling routes, including the historic Metals, which runs from Dalkey to Dún Laoghaire, crossing Castle Park Road.

Glenageary Dart station is a 10-minute walk away, while the nearby villages of Glasthule and Dalkey are bustling with restaurants, boutiques and coffee shops. Schools in the area include Castle Park College, Loreto Dalkey, Rathdown, St Joseph of Cluny and the Harold schools in Glasthule and Dalkey.