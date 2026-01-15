Houses for sale in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow, from €460,000

A selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes will be available this Saturday, January 17th.

Address : Alderwood and Rosebay, Alitdore Gardens, Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow Price : €460,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

This coming Saturday, January 17th, residential developer DRes will launch two new phases at its established Altidore Gardens development in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow.

Set in a scenic location, about a 15-minute drive from Greystones, the development, flanked by mature oak and pine trees, enjoys views to the Irish Sea and Sugarloaf Mountain.

The launch, through selling agent Sherry FitzGerald, will be hosted at the new four-bedroom Alderwood showhouse, while the collection of three-bedroom units at Rosebay will be offered for sale off plans.

The Altidore Gardens development is set to have 430 homes when complete. With a linear park extending to the village, the grounds feature running tracks, outdoor exercise facilities and cycle lanes to the village, which has proximity to the Wicklow Mountains and the coast.

The homes, ranging from two- to four-bedroom houses, are contemporary with clean rooflines, balanced proportions and a contemporary palette that sits easily within the wooded surroundings.,

Kitchens, with fully integrated appliances, are finished with Halifax oak ribbed cabinetry with added texture from quartz countertops, which come as standard. The mix of cool whites and pale woods allows the cooking area to be a calm space and not dominate the open-plan layout.

Good storage in the often-overlooked utility rooms allows open plan areas to be clutter-free, while bathrooms, too, have a calm and contemporary feel. Houses come with full kitchens and all finishes except flooring and window dressing.

Available this Saturday is a collection of 11 three-bedroom mid- and end-terrace homes in Rosebay. A number of the house are priced at levels eligible for both the Help to Buy and First Home shared-equity scheme.

The penultimate release at the premium Alderwood development has a limited selection of two-, three- and four-bedroom homes priced from €460,000 to €650,000. It includes three two-bedroom houses (85sq m/915sq ft) priced from €460,000; 11 three-bedroom semidetached houses (111sq m/1,096sq ft) from €525,000; and seven four-bed semidetached houses (131sq m/1,410sq ft) priced from €585,000. One detached four-bedroom unit (149sq m/1,600sq ft) will be listed at €650,000.

Rosebay homes

Open plan area in the show house

Hall in the show house

Living room Alderwood show house

Bedroom

Alderwood showhouse garden

The Alderwood showhouse will give prospective buyers an indication of the potential of these homes. Soft textures, honey-toned wooden flooring and palettes that include tobacco and forest greens give a calm space that evokes the surrounding countryside.

The village of Newtownmountkennedy offers schools, cafes, shops and sports clubs, all within easy reach, while the coast and the Wicklow Mountains sit just beyond, with options from sea swims to hill walks and hiking.