What will €390,000 buy in Italy, Scotland, Australia, Portugal and Co Donegal?

Ireland: Donegal

Dating back to 1860, Bumblebee Cottage sits on an elevated site overlooking Fintra Beach in Killybegs. While traditional in build and character, the cottage was renovated and the thatched roof reinforced in 2017, with more work done in 2023. It has a floor area of 44sq m (475sq ft), with accommodation consisting of two bedrooms, a bathroom, an open-plan livingroom and kitchen with a handcrafted sandstone fireplace. There is an extension to the side with a storage room. There is a gravel driveway up to the house and a garden to the front, where the views across Donegal Bay can be best appreciated.

Villa, Lake Como

Italy: Lombardy

The views will surely be the selling point at this semidetached villa overlooking Lake Como. In the waterfront town of Gera Lario, it sits in a small complex of six properties on the elevated site. The accommodation is laid out over three floors. At basement level there is a garage and laundry room; the ground floor has a livingroom, kitchen, bathroom and access to a covered terrace, and on the first floor there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

€390,000 Agent: casatravella.com

Home in Inverness

Scotland: Inverness

Located close to the shores of Loch Ness, Clunemore Cottage is surrounded by countryside and woodland. It is in good condition and has three bedrooms, a livingroom, kitchen with dining area, bathroom, utility and boot room. The views go on for miles from the wraparound garden, giving a sense of total solitude, while the village of Drumnadrochit is just minutes away.

€388,006 (£340,000) Agent: paulcouttsestateagency.co.uk

Apartment in Sydney

Australia: Sydney

The Quay apartment block in Sydney is in the heart of Chinatown, right beside the Central Business District. This one-bedroom apartment in the tower has a total floor area of 48sq m (517sq ft), which includes a balcony. Inside there is an open-plan living and diningroom, with access to the terrace. The kitchen is small but sleek, with high-gloss units, and residents have access to a gym and rooftop courtyard.

€389,616 ($695,000) Agent: ayre.com.au

Apartment in Vilamoura

Portugal: Algarve

This one-bedroom apartment is situated in Vilamoura, one of the more popular resorts in Portugal. It has everything a person would need in a holiday home, with a livingroom, fully fitted kitchen, bedroom, two bathrooms and a balcony that overlooks the communal pool below. It is being sold partially furnished and comes with two parking spaces and air conditioning in the bedroom. Faro Airport is 20km away, and bars and restaurants are just under 5km.