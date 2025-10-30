Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Meath from €585,000

16 Grange Terrace, Deansgrange Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€585,000, Hunters

This midterrace cottage packs a lot into its 115sq m (1,250sq ft) interior. The hallway runs the length of the property and separates the living areas from the bedrooms. To the right is a diningroom which connects to the livingroom at the back. Across the hall are three double bedrooms and the bathroom. At the back of the house is the kitchen, which is fitted with built-in units with a marble-effect countertop. At the front of the house is a small city garden; the rear garden has been paved and gravelled and has plenty of room for an outdoor seating area. There is off-street parking and vehicular access at the rear laneway. The house is in good condition and comes with a C1 BER rating.

On view: By appointment at huntersestateagent.ie

Littlewood Lodge, Kilbrew, Ashbourne, Co Meath

€1.05m, Sherry FitzGerald

Littlewood Lodge in Ashbourne was built in 1986 on the grounds of the Kilbrew Estate, which dates back to 1660. Still on the grounds is a folly which would have been an original stone lodge on the estate. The house sits on 1.38 acres (0.56 hectares) of mature gardens filled with oak, spruce, beech and wedding-cake trees. The property, which was extended in 2006, has 400sq m (4,000sq ft) of living space, with timber cladding on ceilings, a gallery-style balcony and a spiral staircase in the hall. There are five bedrooms in the dormer-style B3-rated home. The detached garage has a floor area of 65sq m (700sq ft) and a gym in the loft.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

46 Leinster Park, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W

€865,000, Owen Reilly

Built in 2000 by Garland Homes and designed by McCrossan O’Rourke Architects, the houses at Leinster Park remain popular with families due to their location and the safe environment for kids. Number 46 is a four-bedroom house in the gated development and is well dressed for the market. Recent renovations include a new kitchen, refreshed bathroom, new floors and doors and an upgraded heating system, bringing the BER rating up to a B3. The rooms are set out over three levels, with the livingroom, family room and open-plan kitchen/diningroom on the ground floor. The first floor has a split-level layout with three bedrooms and family bathroom. On the top floor are two more bedrooms and a shower room. The rear garden is south facing and there are two residents’ parking permits.

On view: By appointment at owenreilly.ie

44 Limekiln Road, Manor Estate, Dublin 12

€775,000, DNG

Number 44 Limekiln Road has been extended and fully renovated, with the floor area now standing at 160sq m (1,722sq ft). At the front of the house is a livingroom that could also work as a quiet home office or playroom. The open layout at the back incorporates the kitchen, a dining area and a large living space set out around a fire. There is also a utility room, downstairs shower room and a guest WC. The garage can be accessed from the house. Upstairs there are three bedrooms (principal en suite) and a bathroom. The 50ft rear garden at the B3-rated house is south facing and has a large patio for outdoor dining. Nearby schools include St Pius X National School, Templeogue College, Terenure College and Our Lady’s School.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

13 Hampton Crescent, St Helen's Wood, Booterstown, Co Dublin

€900,000, Sherry FitzGerald

The renovation of 13 Hampton Crescent in Booterstown was not just an aesthetic project but also an energy-saving one. It now has a sleek design as well as an A energy rating. The layout was changed to make the most of the 116sq m (1,249sq ft) space on offer, and the ground floor now has a sittingroom at the front and a livingroom that leads into the kitchen with parquet flooring throughout. The kitchen has an island with marble countertop and built-in wine cooler. The units are high gloss and there is a black slate sink. There is also a utility area and separate side entrance. Upstairs, the main bedroom is en suite and there are two further bedrooms and a family bathroom. The front garden overlooks the development’s communal garden, and the rear garden has artificial grass and a patio area