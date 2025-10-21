Handsome upgraded Victorian off Dublin’s South Circular Road for €775,000

Address : 18 Hamilton Street, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €775,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Number 18 Hamilton Street is part of a handsome terrace of Victorian redbricks located just off the South Circular Road in Dublin 8. The area’s popularity shows no sign of slowing, reflected in recent sales nearby. Last year, number 2 changed hands for €650,000, while number 24 achieved €678,000 towards the end of 2023.

The current owner has lived at number 18 for eight years. He bought the house thinking he’d stay forever and set about futureproofing. The work involved making the house more comfortable and energy efficient and included upgrading the windows, adding insulation and building on the improvements begun by the previous owner.

“I took the work the previous owner had done and brought it on further,” he says, “and I’m sure the next owner will do the same”.

The house, with a floor area of 80sq m (861sq ft), is now on the market with a guide price of €775,000 through Owen Reilly.

From the outside, it presents the familiar rhythm of Hamilton Street’s redbrick facades with its original cast-iron railings and the brickwork now repointed with lime mortar. The original front door has been restored and draft-proofed, a small detail that hints at the wider care taken inside.

The ground floor follows the traditional two-room layout of the period, but the spaces have been opened and adapted for modern life.

The front livingroom retains its proportions and period detail, while bespoke bi-folding doors link it to the kitchen behind. The kitchen includes built-in banquette seating and a range of fitted units and integrated appliances.

A set of French doors leads to the rear garden, which was redesigned by MDR Landscapes. It’s a modest city plot, paved in limestone and bordered by raised beds of mature planting with a silver birch glistening in the far corner.

The latest addition to the house is a garden studio designed by AB Projects. Built on the footprint of the old shed and using similar materials, it provides an extra workspace as well as concealed storage for garden tools and bikes.

Entrance hall

Livingroom

Kitchen

Upstairs study

Bedroom

Garden studio in rear garden

Inside the house, there’s a bathroom on the ground floor, while upstairs are two double bedrooms and a smaller third room now used as a home office. The attic has been insulated, floored and fitted with Stira access.

The energy upgrades at the C2-rated house include Fineo glazing on five of the original sash windows and the fanlight. This technology provides the thermal performance of triple-glazing while preserving the appearance of the old glass. The remaining windows are double-glazed, the internal walls have been dry-lined, and guttering has been replaced to make maintenance easier.

Decoratively, the owner began cautiously, keeping colours neutral before introducing “pops of colour here and there”, along with lots of artwork that is in keeping with the era of the house.

Hamilton Street’s location allows for a car-free lifestyle with the owner walking everywhere and enjoying bumping into everyone in the “encompassing community”.

After eight years, he has made the difficult decision to move elsewhere and says that leaving number 18 won’t be easy. “It’s been a lovely home – a really special place to live,” he says. “I’ll be leaving a small part of my heart behind when we go.”