Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Kildare from €550,000

588 South Circular Road, Kilmainham, Dublin 8

€995,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This three-bedroom bay-windowed Edwardian comes for sale in excellent condition. Tastefully decorated and replete with original period details and original timber floorboards, the property extends to 160sq m (1,722sq ft). All three bedrooms are doubles, with the main bedroom at the front spanning the entire width of the house. The back garden is 45ft (13m) in length and has a large garage area to its rear with 4.5m-wide vehicular access. The house occupies a convenient location in the heart of Kilmainham, close to the new national children’s hospital and within a 20-minute walk of St Stephen’s Green in Dublin city centre. Ber is D1.

17 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

17 Rathlin Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€550,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

This three-bed semidetached home of 75sq m (807sq ft) comes to the market having undergone a thorough refurbishment in 2017. The works included a full electrical rewire, along with the installation of new radiators, energy-efficient double-glazed windows and doors, a new boiler, and a three-zone heating and hot-water system. Outside, the house, which has a D1 Ber rating, has a freshly painted facade, custom-steel sliding gates and a charger for hybrid vehicles.

The property is located on a quiet, family-friendly road, and is just 300m from the hugely popular Anderson’s Cafe, a 10-minute walk from Griffith Park, and within easy reach of Dublin city centre.

22 Devitt Villas, Glasthule, Co Dublin

22 Devitt Villas, Glasthule, Co Dublin

€1.175m, DNG

Built originally in 1925, this charming double-fronted midterrace house has been fully refurbished and extended to provide a contemporary 100sq m (1,076sq ft) family home with an impressive B2 Ber rating. Set behind its original brickwork, the three-bed, two-bathroom property has two reception rooms to the front and a large light-filled extension to the rear which accommodates a split-level open-plan kitchen, living and dining area. There is a landscaped courtyard garden at the back of the house and off-street parking at the front.

The house is located right beside Glasthule village, and within a short walk of both Sandycove and Dún Laoghaire, and their respective Dart stations, offering easy access to Dublin city centre.

Ashdale, 184 Santry Close, Santry, Dublin 9

Ashdale, 184 Santry Close, Santry, Dublin 9

€850,000, Turley Property Advisors

While this detached six-bedroom residence of 190sq m (2,044sq ft) comes for sale in turnkey condition, prospective buyers may also be interested in pursuing the potential of its large corner site. The house’s private, south-facing side garden extends to 0.078 acres (315sq m) while its north-facing garden measures 0.043 acres. The property previously had planning permission granted for the construction of a four-bedroom detached home extending to 147sq m (1,582sq ft) on its grounds.

Located in the heart of Santry and within a short drive of Dublin city centre and the M1 and the M50 motorways, the house and gardens are for sale in three lots. Lot 1, which covers the entire is €850,000, Lot 2, comprising the family home is €650,000, and Lot 3, comprising the potential development site is €200,000. Ber E1.

244 Oldbridge Station, Osberstown, Naas, Co Kildare

244 Oldbridge Station, Osberstown, Naas, Co Kildare

€550,000, Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly

Located next to an open green space in a family-friendly cul-de-sac, this A3-rated four-bedroom semidetached house extends to 142sq m (1,528sq ft) and is laid out over three levels. The house is equipped with high-quality fixtures and fittings, and comes for sale in move-in condition. There are three bedrooms on the first floor while the main bedroom, which is en suite, is located on the second floor.

The house is situated within a short walk of Sallins village and its range of amenities while Naas is about a 10-minute drive. The train station in Sallins is a five-minute walk away, offering access to Dublin’s Heuston Station in about 40 minutes.