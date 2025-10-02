Large five-bed bungalow off Hainault Road in Foxrock for €1.55m

Address : 4 The Thicket, Hainault Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18 Price : €1,550,000 Agent : Hunters Estate Agents

The Thicket is a quiet cul-de-sac of low-slung bungalows off Hainault Road in Foxrock. Here some of the properties, which are designed to integrate with the surrounding landscape, back on to the grand dames of the sought-after village’s most illustrious trophy homes, including the childhood home of Samuel Beckett at Cooldrinagh; the imposing Edwardian which achieved €3.8 million in 2022.

Number 4, The Thicket, was last on the market in 2021 when it achieved €1.3 million, after selling for €800,000 in 2015.

Now on the market again, the detached bungalow, which has a separate outbuilding used as a home office, wraparound gardens and generous off-street parking, is situated within walking distance of the Luas green-line stop at Carrickmines.

Extending to 204sq m (2,196sq ft) and having been architecturally enhanced over the years, its attractive layout has two separate living areas both of which are light filled thanks to having dual aspect. The heart of this house, which also has dual aspect is a kitchen-cum-breakfast room, which itself is a blend of sophistication and homeliness. Incorporating marble worktops with Fisher & Paykel appliances, a double oven and five-ring gas hob, the culinary space has a central island for casual dining with more formal dining to the rear of the larger living/drawingroom.

Large windows, pocket doors along with wide plank flooring and recessed lighting underscore the attention to detail throughout.

The detached bungalow has five bedrooms in total, one of which is en suite. There is also a boot room and separate utility, while the 20sqm (215sq ft) outbuilding – operating as a home office – has a multitude of uses, as it has a bathroom and store area.

Light filled with generous proportions, the property is surrounded by mature, professionally landscaped gardens giving much privacy to the site, while a gravel driveway out front offers plenty of car parking for residents and guests. Due to the size of the site, there is potential to extend said selling agent, Hunters, subject to the usual planning requirements.

Its location, a short stroll from Foxrock village, is where new owners can enjoy local eateries and some premier sporting facilities, including Foxrock Golf Club, Leopardstown Racecourse and Carrickmines Lawn Tennis Club. In terms of commuting, the property has excellent transport links via the N11, M50 and the Luas.

In excellent order and with a Ber rating of C3, number 4, The Thicket, is now on the market seeking €1.55 million through Hunters Estate Agents.