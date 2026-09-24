Music

Macklemore to bring Free Palestine tour to Dublin after removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour

Tour proceeds will go to organisations supporting Palestine, rapper says

American rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September 2023. Photograph: Christopher Neundorf/EPA
American rapper Macklemore performs during the opening ceremony of the 6th Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany, in September 2023. Photograph: Christopher Neundorf/EPA
Jessica Doyle
Thu Sept 24 2026 - 16:401 MIN READ

American rapper Macklemore has announced a tour called Free Palestine, which is set to start with a show in Dublin’s 3Arena on October 26th.

It comes after Macklemore was pulled from Ed Sheeran’s Loop tour for publicly expressing support for Palestine, leading to all of the support acts for the North American leg pulling out in solidarity with the rapper, including Irish acts Aaron Rowe and Beoga, Sheeran’s touring band.

As well as Dublin, the Free Palestine tour will also see Macklemore perform at the Accor Arena in Paris on October 29th and Wembley Arena in London on October 30th.

All proceeds from the tour, set to feature performances by “Macklemore and friends”, will go to organisations supporting Palestine and the Palestinian movement. Supporting artists and further dates are yet to be announced.

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Tickets for the 3Arena show will go on general sale on Wednesday, September 30th, at 10am, with tickets priced at €67.65 and €77.20 (plus TicketMaster’s service charge of up to €10.50). The artist presale can be accessed through macklemore.com.

Macklemore to donate $1 million from Ed Sheeran tour to Palestinian charities ]

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
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