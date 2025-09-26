What will €249,000 buy in Cyprus, Dubai, the UK, Spain and Longford?

Ireland: Longford

The old Garda station in Ardagh village, Co Longford, is on the market after a recent renovation. It was built in the 1980s but was designed to blend in with the original cut-stone buildings in the heritage village. The 88sq m (947sq ft) station has been converted for residential use and now has a livingroom with vaulted ceiling, kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a study. To the front of the Ber-exempt property is a pebble-stone driveway and a garden to the rear.

Price: €249,500

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

Townhouse in Cyprus

Cyprus: Paphos

This three-bedroom townhouse is part of a development in Prodomi village in the Paphos district. The property is ready to move in to and has 117sq m (1,259sq ft) of living space. There is an open-plan living/kitchen area, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The townhouse has a private veranda and access to two communal pools on the grounds. It is laid out over two floors and has a fitted kitchen and marble staircase. The development has views across to the Akamas peninsula, which is a protected national park on the western tip of Cyprus.

Dubai: Mudon

Mudon Views in Dubai is a complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The one-bedroom apartments start at 55sq m (592sq ft) and have an open-plan living/kitchen area. On the grounds of the complex there are separate pools for adults and children, as well as a gym and running and cycling tracks. The development is 30 minutes from downtown Dubai.

Cottage in Yorkshire

UK: Yorkshire

The Old Post Office Cottage in Newton Le Willows near Bedale in north Yorkshire has been renovated but remains full of charm. There is a livingroom with a log-burning stove and timber beams, a kitchen with oak worktops and herringbone floors, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The setting is picture perfect with a lawn at the front and the garden to the rear has a vegetable plot and apple trees.

Villa in Alicante

Spain: Alicante

This semidetached villa is located in a quiet residential area in Villamartin which is about an hour’s drive from the airport in Alicante. It was built in 2007 and renovated this year. Inside there is a floor area of 130sq m (1,399sq ft) with accommodation consisting of a living/diningroom, kitchen with utility, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage. It has a front garden that feels very private behind a large gate and a terrace on the first floor, as well as access to a communal pool. It comes partially furnished and has air-conditioning.