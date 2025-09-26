ResidentialTake 5

What will €249,000 buy in Cyprus, Dubai, the UK, Spain and Longford?

A converted Garda station in Ardagh, a townhouse in Paphos, a one-bed apartment in Dubai and more

The old Garda station in Ardagh village, Co Longford
The old Garda station in Ardagh village, Co Longford
Alison Gill
Fri Sept 26 2025 - 05:30

Ireland: Longford

The old Garda station in Ardagh village, Co Longford, is on the market after a recent renovation. It was built in the 1980s but was designed to blend in with the original cut-stone buildings in the heritage village. The 88sq m (947sq ft) station has been converted for residential use and now has a livingroom with vaulted ceiling, kitchen, three bedrooms, a bathroom and a study. To the front of the Ber-exempt property is a pebble-stone driveway and a garden to the rear.

  • Price: €249,500
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Quinn
Townhouse in Cyprus
Townhouse in Cyprus

Cyprus: Paphos

This three-bedroom townhouse is part of a development in Prodomi village in the Paphos district. The property is ready to move in to and has 117sq m (1,259sq ft) of living space. There is an open-plan living/kitchen area, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The townhouse has a private veranda and access to two communal pools on the grounds. It is laid out over two floors and has a fitted kitchen and marble staircase. The development has views across to the Akamas peninsula, which is a protected national park on the western tip of Cyprus.

Dubai: Mudon

Mudon Views in Dubai is a complex with one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes. The one-bedroom apartments start at 55sq m (592sq ft) and have an open-plan living/kitchen area. On the grounds of the complex there are separate pools for adults and children, as well as a gym and running and cycling tracks. The development is 30 minutes from downtown Dubai.

Cottage in Yorkshire
Cottage in Yorkshire

UK: Yorkshire

The Old Post Office Cottage in Newton Le Willows near Bedale in north Yorkshire has been renovated but remains full of charm. There is a livingroom with a log-burning stove and timber beams, a kitchen with oak worktops and herringbone floors, and two bedrooms and a bathroom on the first floor. The setting is picture perfect with a lawn at the front and the garden to the rear has a vegetable plot and apple trees.

READ MORE

Look inside: Rathgar townhouse revived with colour for €1.825m

Substantial contemporary residence on the shores of Lough Carra, Co Mayo, for €1.5m

Comfort and convenience at refurbished two-bed in Glasthule for €665,000

Apartments and houses from €500,000 set to launch at Auburn Woods in Malahide

Villa in Alicante
Villa in Alicante

Spain: Alicante

This semidetached villa is located in a quiet residential area in Villamartin which is about an hour’s drive from the airport in Alicante. It was built in 2007 and renovated this year. Inside there is a floor area of 130sq m (1,399sq ft) with accommodation consisting of a living/diningroom, kitchen with utility, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage. It has a front garden that feels very private behind a large gate and a terrace on the first floor, as well as access to a communal pool. It comes partially furnished and has air-conditioning.

Alison Gill

Alison Gill

Alison Gill, a contributor to The Irish Times, writes about property
On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions