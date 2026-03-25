Shane Ross drops asking price of Enniskerry home from €3.5m to €2.6m

Shane Ross and Ruth Buchanan at their home, Glenbrook House and Mews, in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

The asking price for the home of former minister for transport Shane Ross and former RTÉ broadcaster Ruth Buchanan has been cut by 25.7 per cent.

Glenbrook House and Mews was brought to market by DNG with an asking price of €3.5 million in May last year. The same agent is now seeking €2.6 million for the 1830s detached pile on more than two acres of grounds in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow.

The main house extends to a generous 344 sq m (3,698 sq ft) and is accompanied by a 76 sq m (820 sq ft) mews house with a swimming pool and a tennis court.

Last year The Irish Times described the environs of the property as “an elevated woodland glade surrounded by mature trees, affording complete privacy and tranquillity” just 100m from Enniskerry’s village square.

Glenbrook

Gardens at Glenbrook House in Enniskerry. Photo: Bryan O’Brien

One of the standout features of the five-bedroom home is its modern kitchen/breakfastroom extension that features a pitched roof and vaulted wooden rafters “cleverly positioned to maximise the light pouring in throughout the day”.

The kitchen is well equipped with solid wood units and wooden countertops. Off the kitchen is a bright and spacious family room with two large windows and a raised fireplace on a granite stone hearth. There is also a den with an en suite shower room.

The gardens are another highlight, with wide lawns, a wild meadow, an array of mature trees and plants, and a brook trickling into the nearby Glencullen river. A path leads down to the enclosed tennis court and the heated swimming pool.

The adjoining two-bedroom mews house has a small entrance lobby and a large open-plan kitchen and living area on the ground floor with the bedrooms upstairs.

Ross and Buchanan lived at Glenbrook House for almost 20 years and told The Irish Times last year that they feel the time is right to move to a more manageable home.

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Family room