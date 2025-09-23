We would like to buy an older house and do it up. How can we avoid costly mistakes?

Older, pre-1960s homes can have asbestos, usually due to alterations carried out over the decades rather than the original build itself

We’ve been looking at older properties with a view to renovating and saving some money versus the cost of buying new. We know that many older properties have issues that aren’t always visible. In particular, we are wondering about asbestos, as we have looked at a few older properties and it would take a great deal of work to update them. Does a building survey include a check for asbestos or is that something we would have to find out about after purchase? Any other advice you would have on looking for a good home to renovate would also be appreciated.

One of the realities of buying an older property is that you’ll almost certainly face upgrades. That’s not necessarily a bad thing – in fact, it’s an opportunity. If you’re planning to stay in the house for some time, it makes sense to look beyond the “day-one” condition and think about how you can futureproof it. Tackling works in a considered way, rather than piecemeal, often saves money and hassle in the long run – but this approach can have an upfront cost.

As a chartered building surveyor, I often remind purchasers that their survey isn’t just about identifying current defects – it’s about seeing the bigger picture. Some upgrades may be sensible to do sooner rather than later, not because the property is uninhabitable, but because it will help avoid repetitive disruption and escalating costs later.

Take asbestos as an example. I wrote recently about asbestos in roof coverings, but the same principles apply more broadly. The first question is always: when was the property built? Homes built after 1990 carry little risk of asbestos in the original construction, though it’s not impossible that later works introduced older materials.

In contrast, homes from the 1960s and 70s are far more likely to contain asbestos, especially if few upgrades have been made since. Older, pre-1960s homes can also have asbestos, but usually due to alterations carried out over the decades rather than the original build itself.

So how do you approach this as a buyer? A building survey will give you an overall picture of the structure and condition. If your chartered building surveyor sees materials that look suspicious, they’ll flag them based on experience – but they won’t test. That’s where a specialist asbestos survey comes in. In some cases, the sensible route is to commission both: start with the building survey to highlight potential concerns, then arrange an asbestos survey if needed for peace of mind.

In short, don’t just think about today. Think about how your home will perform for you in 10, 20 or 30 years’ time. A planned approach to upgrades – whether that’s energy efficiency, modern services or addressing potential asbestos – will make your home more comfortable, more efficient and far less costly to maintain over the long term.

Aidan McDonald is a chartered building surveyor and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland

