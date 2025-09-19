What will €195,000 buy in Italy, Galway, Indonesia, France and Barbados?

Italy: Piedmont

With views over the Monferrato region, this three-bedroom townhouse would be a dream home with wine lovers. Set out over 170 sq m (1,830 sq ft), the property is in good condition with a livingroom, kitchen, bathroom and storage room on the ground floor. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is a paved courtyard around the house and a covered terrace on the first floor. It is 6km from local shops and amenities, and an hour’s drive to Turin airport. Price: €195,000. Agent: Casa Italia

Cottage in Galway

Ireland: Galway

Carrownamorrissy House in Oldcastle, Co Galway is a traditional thatched cottage built in 1825. It has been renovated and modernised in the intervening years but has not lost any of its charm with cut-stone features inside and out, including the year of construction carved into the fireplace arch. On the ground floor of the G-rated property is a livingroom, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom, with two more bedrooms on the first floor. Located 8km from Athenry, it is on 0.35 acres and has two outbuildings. Price: €195,000. Agent: Keller Williams Galway

Villa in Bali

Indonesia: Bali

Located 10 minutes from Ubud, this holiday villa has two bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen and a living space with large couch. At 278 sq m (2992 sq ft), the villa is laid out around a pool at the back with one of the bedrooms and the livingroom opening out to it. It is air-conditioned and comes with wifi and a smart TV. Price: €194,413. Agent: International Property Alerts

House in France

France: Condom

This 1970s stone house is the perfect getaway as it is surrounded by nearly three acres of woodland. The house has a floor area of 94 sq m (1,012 sq ft) with a kitchen, livingroom, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a garage that is large enough for two cars under the house, as well as a separate wine cellar and a detached outbuilding. It is located 6km from the nearest village and 14km from Condom. Price: €194,000. Agent: Healey Fox

Property in Barbados

Barbados: St Philip

This single-storey property with 149 sq m (1,600 sq ft) of living space is in the quiet neighbourhood of Atlantic Park in Belair on the southeast coast of Barbados. It has three bedrooms (main en suite), a bathroom, kitchen, livingroom, diningroom, laundry room and home office. It could benefit from a bit of redecoration but is perfectly habitable as it is. Price: €192,015 (USD $225,000). Agent: Ron Karp Realty