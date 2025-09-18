Substantial home in sought-after Ballsbridge development for €3.2m

Address : Claremont, Shrewsbury, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 Price : €3,200,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

Built in 2010, Claremont in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, is set behind two sets of gates: one at the entrance to the Shrewsbury development off the Merrion Road and a second set of electronic gates providing further security outside its grounds.

A gravelled driveway and attractive hedging make for a stylish entrance to this three-bedroom home, designed by architect Rory Murphy for its previous owner, interior designer Breda Clifford. The home was bought from Clifford by its current owners three years ago, and they are now placing it back on the market with Owen Reilly, seeking €3.2 million.

Entrance Hallway

The front of the house is dominated by two deep bay windows, topped by zinc-wrapped Juliet balconies. Having spent time in South Africa, Clifford imported the style from homes she saw there to the new-build, focusing on large, airy rooms and incorporating dark wood throughout: a stained oak that contrasts beautifully with the pale walls.

Italian marble tiles were laid on top of underfloor heating, so the interiors are welcoming and warm. A large sittingroom painted a warm, dusky pink lies to the left of the entrance hall. It has a feature marble fireplace and doors leading out to the garden. With a bay window deep enough for a baby grand piano, this room sets the tone for the flow and space in this 295sq m (3,175sq ft) property. This and the other living areas benefit from sliding pocket doors.

Dual aspect sittingroom

Second sittingroom or study

On the other side of the entrance hall, dominated by a handsome stained-oak staircase, lies a study or second sittingroom, with the same deep bay window, built-in shelving and a gas inset fire. Beside it is a wet room and guest WC.

The star of this home is the expansive kitchen/dining/living area at the back of the house. It is glossy, high-end and filled with light, with sliding doors in the dining area opened to create the ultimate indoor/outdoor area.

Living area

Kitchen

Kitchen island

Substantial stained-oak units and an oak door leading to a utility room frame a large fireplace, adding warmth to the space. The kitchen is vast, with a tall wine fridge surrounded by display units, and an extensive bank of units topped with Corian. It has a Smeg oven and coffee machine, a Viking professional hob with extractor unit, a full-length Gorenje fridge, and an undercounter Siemens freezer. A large island with a perpendicular section has enough room to seat six.

Dining area

With a southwest orientation, the garden is low maintenance, with bamboo, its own irrigation system, a sound system, a dining area and a raised deck to catch the evening sun and its own putting green to the rear. Murphy, the architect, was intent on making this as green a home as possible; high levels of insulation, solar panels and a heat-recovery system have resulted in a B3 Ber.

Garden

Landing on first floor

Principal bedroom

Principal bedroom dressing area and ensuite

Upstairs the understated luxury continues, with three big double rooms, all with their own en suites. Extra windows and roof lights flood the upstairs with light. One of the bedrooms has access to a roof terrace while the other two have Juliet balconies. The main bedroom is impressive, where a partition wall behind the bed conceals a dressing area and a glossy bank of wardrobes.

Bedroom with ensuite

Bedroom with access to roof terrace

Rooftop terrace

Claremont is within walking distance of Sandymount Strand, Herbert Park and the boutiques and cafes of Ballsbridge village, while also being within a 10-minute drive from schools including St Michael’s, Teresians, Blackrock College, St Andrew’s and Muckross Park.