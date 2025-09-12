ResidentialTake 5

What will €185,000 buy in Portugal, Italy, Sweden, Greece and Donegal?

One price, home and away: a studio apartment in the Algarve, a cosy home near Noto, a four-bed traditional Swedish home, a house with land in Crete or a traditional Glenties cottage

Alison Gill
Fri Sept 12 2025 - 05:30

Ireland: Donegal

Set on an elevated site overlooking Gweebarra Bay, this traditional two-bedroom cottage is both peaceful and practical as it is just a short drive from Glenties and Lettermacaward. With a total floor area of 73sq m (786sq ft), the D2-rated property has an open-plan kitchen/livingroom that connects to a sunroom, as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom. Price: €185,000. Agent: DNG Dorrian

Portugal: Algarve

Built in 2018, the studio apartment at the Gramacho golf course is located 4km from Ferragudo. At 59sq m (635sq ft), it comes with a separate kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and a terrace. It is air-conditioned and is being sold fully furnished. The development has a communal pool and gardens. The Pestana Resort has two golf courses (Gramacho and Vale da Pinta) with club houses and bars and restaurants for residents’ use. Price: €185,000. Agent: Pestana Golf Resorts

Italy: Sicily

Villa Arcobaleno is a one-bedroom holiday home near Noto on Sicily’s southern tip. It has been renovated in recent years and now has a new roof, floors and replastered walls, with a new natural stone terrace added and a garden with a stone barbecue. The kitchen is traditional in style, and the bedroom is large enough for a small seating area. It is cosy at just 62sq m (667sq ft) and comes with air conditioning. Price: €180,000. Agent: Property in Sicily

Sweden: Östhammar

This four-bedroom country home that dates back to 1909 has 128sq m (1,378sq ft) of living space that includes four bedrooms, a livingroom, kitchen with a traditional wood-burning stove and a bathroom. The house sits on over one acre and has outbuildings and a deck. Östhammar is less than two hours north of Stockholm and close to the coastline. Price: €185,000. Agent: Fastighetsbyrån Östhammar

Greece: Crete

A short drive from the village of Vamos in Crete is this 56sq m (603sq ft) independent country house that sits on half an acre. While it is habitable, it could benefit from a bit of an upgrade. As it stands, there is a kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom. There is an extra 40 sq m (430sq ft) in the basement that could be used as extra living space. The village of Vamos is sleepy and not too touristy. Price: €180,000. Agent: A Home In Crete

