What will €490,000 buy in Donegal and Kildare?

Country

Aerial view of Rock Cottage (centre)

Rock Cottage, Marble Hill, Portnablagh, Co Donegal

€480,000, Savills and Henry Kee & Son

This elevated coastal home offers breathtaking panoramic views over Marble Hill beach. Extending to 120sq m (1,292sq ft), it has a long kitchen living/dining area, off which is a conservatory. A picture window in the living area frames the sea and cliff views. The grounds extend to 0.69 acre (0.28 hectare), laid mainly in lawn. It is walking distance from the sandy beach at Marble Hill and is 3km from Portnablagh and 34km from Letterkenny. Ber C3

Plus: Offers uninterrupted sea and cliff views

Offers uninterrupted sea and cliff views Minus: The interior would benefit from a cosmetic update

148 Crodaun Forest Park, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Town

€490,000, Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty

This four-bedroom semidetached house comes to the market along the Dublin Bus C-spine route, with a stop outside the development. Extending to 135sq m (1,453sq ft), the home features a driveway and lawn front garden and a low-maintenance paved garden to the rear. It also has a garage, which could be converted, subject to planning permission. It is laid out with a long kitchen/diningroom and a kitchen/diner on the ground floor, as well as a guest loo. The property’s three bathrooms have been updated.