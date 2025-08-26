What can I do about the lamp-post obstructing my driveway?

A lamp-post is blocking my driveway. It is positioned on the footpath and its location is almost 30cm in from a line that runs from the edge of my driveway to the road. It is a hazard for us entering and leaving; we have to swing out to get in and often narrowly avoid hitting the lamp-post. When it was first installed, there was a short wall in front of the driveway that we subsequently removed, so it may not have been apparent that the lamp-post was in front of the driveway. Can you advise on who is responsible and how to go about getting it moved?

I understand your concern about the inconvenience of having to avoid the lamp-post when you enter or exit the driveway.

Public lighting columns are the responsibility of the local authorities’ roads or public lighting departments. They may have contract arrangements with external agencies, including ESB Networks, for various aspects of the maintenance of the public lighting system.

There may be a significant cost involved in moving it. However, this is likely to vary between local authorities and would depend on factors such as the type of column, the arrangement of the wiring and contractual agreements.

You mention that you removed a short wall in front of the driveway. If this had the effect of widening the entrance opening from the driveway to the public road, it would have required planning permission.

I suggest that you first contact your local authority and arrange a meeting to discuss the issue and to determine the formal application process. There may be a standard application form online. Your initial discussion will confirm the local authority’s criteria for moving a lighting column.

Informed accordingly, you should make your formal application. You will need to make a strong case. Include details with your application, such as measurements and photographs indicating your difficulties exiting and entering the driveway. There is likely to be a safety concern if the lamp-post forces you to cross the centre line of the road when entering from or exiting to the near lane. If so, this should be highlighted in your application details.

[ Will my mother be liable for capital gains tax if we sell her house on her behalf?Opens in new window ]

It is then a matter for the local authority to consider your application. The removal of the short wall from the front of the driveway and the resultant widening of the entrance, if any, is a separate but related issue. As stated, it may require planning permission and could therefore be relevant to the local authority’s consideration of the matter.

Patrick Shine is a chartered geomatics surveyor, a chartered civil engineer and a member of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland.

Do you have a query? Email propertyquestions@irishtimes.com

This column is a readers’ service. The content of the Property Clinic is provided for general information only. It is not intended as advice on which readers should rely. Professional or specialist advice should be obtained before persons take or refrain from any action on the basis of the content. The Irish Times and it contributors will not be liable for any loss or damage arising from reliance on any content.