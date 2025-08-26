Fine four-bed home overlooking Blessington Lakes for €1.45m

Address : Lakeview Lodge, Blessington, Co WIcklow Price : €1,450,000 Agent : Savills

Blessington Lakes cover 5,000 acres and were formed about 50 years ago with the construction of the Poulaphouca Dam and hydroelectric station. As the largest man-made lake in the country, Poulaphouca – which takes its name from the Irish translation as “the ghost’s hole” – is a great place for outdoor activities, where you can cycle and hike through the nearby villages of Blessington, Valleymount, Lacken and Ballyknockan.

Lakeview Lodge is set behind electric gates and delineated by tall pillars. The stone-clad house lies on an acre of meticulously landscaped grounds and dates from 2004. It extends to a significant 425sq m (4,575sq ft) and was designed by local architect Gerard Kelly of GKAS to maximise views over the lake and provide a large, bright home for a family who love to entertain.

The two main reception rooms (a livingroom and sittingroom) have superb views over the lake through tall, arched windows, which also bounce light throughout the rooms.

Designed for entertaining – where the family, who now have 12 grandchildren, have comfortably hosted parties for up to 100 guests due to the size and layout of the house. This is also boosted by the fact that the property has six bathrooms.

Off the main entrance hall, centred on a sweeping staircase with polished crema marfil warmed by underfloor heating, are the two reception rooms and access to the kitchen space and a fourth bedroom, which, like the other three bedrooms, is en suite.

Entrance

View from the front door

Entrance hall

Sittingroom

Livingroom

The heart of this home is the kitchen space, which was custom built by the carpenter son of the house. It is high end, with solid hardwood, hand-painted units. The attention to detail is evident in the units: each has an engraving of Lakeview Lodge.

A central island, built by the man of the house, has seating for informal, dining as does a breakfast area, while more formal dining lies in a space with vaulted ceilings off the kitchen adjacent to a bright, comfortable sunroom. Here, too, views are spectacular; as the owner likes to say: “Nothing is overlooked here but the lakes.”

Kitchen

Breakfast area

Diningroom

Further impressive details include a travertine fireplace in the livingroom, which owners imported from Italy, and a hot tub in the rear garden adjacent to an al-fresco dining spot.

Upstairs are three well-appointed bedrooms, including a main suite with a dressingroom and access to a reading area on the upper landing.

Principal bedroom

Sunroom

The property has six bathrooms

The four-bedroom property overlooks the lakes

There are oodles of local activities such as sailing in nearby Blessington Sailing Club, with safe cycling along the Greenway from the village to Russborough House, one of the finest Palladian houses in the country. Designed and shaped over centuries, the 200 acres have hidden pathways, ancient trees and form a rich tapestry with everything from falconry to forest trails. Upcoming events include a car boot art sale on September 14th. Those with a penchant for golf have three courses to choose from, including Blessingon Lakes, Tulfarris and Craddockstown.

Lakeview Lodge is really a lifestyle choice with fresh air, glimmering lake views and an abundance of outdoor activities. The owners, who are downsizing, love the “views first thing in the morning and the way the house is flooded with light”.

Its Ber rating is B3, and the impressive house and gardens are now on the market through Savills, quoting €1.45 million.