What will €175,000 buy you in France, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Longford?

Ireland: Longford

1 Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Longford

Inspired by American ranch-style homes, this 1972-built, four-bedroom, two-bathroom system-built bungalow features prefabricated components and is in need of modernisation. It has a D1 Ber rating and extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). It is within a few minutes’ walk of shops and has easy access to the Dublin Road. Price: €175,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

France, Brittany, Côtes-d'Armor, Gausson

France: Brittany

While semidetached, this smartly appointed four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-longère in Gausson offers great privacy and comes with a terrace and back garden. There’s an open-plan living area and bedroom on the ground floor, and three further bedrooms and a study on the first floor. It measures 124sq metres (1334sq ft) and is a 13-minute drive to Loudèac and 25 minutes from Saint-Brieuc. Price: €179,500. Agent: Leggett

READ MORE

Portugal, Algarve, Silves

Portugal: Silves

This merchant house has been converted into a series of apartments and studios, retaining its lovely original features and adding stylish contemporary ones such as hand-painted tiles in jewel colours in the bathrooms and stone steps. Located in the heart of the town, just steps from the Roman bridge, this studio space measures about 45sq m (484sq ft). Price: €180,000. Agent: Sea to Sky

Italy, Tuscany, Lucca, Pietrasanta

Italy: Pietrasanta

About a kilometre east of Pietrasanta, the Tuscan town known as Little Athens on account of its collection of artists’ studios and galleries, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house of 150sq m (1614sq ft) can be found. In need of modernisation, laid out over three floors with a small outdoor terrace, it is only 3km from the ritzy resort of Marina di Pietrasanta on the Versilia coast, a view you can see when the haze lifts. Price: €190,000 Agent: Fondocasa

Greece, Dodecanese, Nisiros, Nikia

Greece: Nikia

Near Porta, the central square of the inland town of Nikia on the island of Nisiros is a sympathetically renovated two-bedroom, one bathroom house that extends to 80sq m (861sq ft). Directly accessible on foot only, it has a courtyard on each side of the house and is set out on a sloping site over two floors with the bedrooms on the cooler, lower floor and the kitchen and livingroom on the higher level. Price: €195,000 Agent: Phos Properties