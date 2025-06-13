ResidentialTake 5

What will €175,000 buy you in France, Portugal, Italy, Greece and Longford?

A four-bed longère in Brittany, a studio in a converted merchant’s house in Silves, a four-bed doer-upper in Pietrasanta, a converted two-bedroom on a Greek island or a 1970s system-built bungalow in Longford?

1 Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Longford
1 Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Longford
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Jun 13 2025 - 05:00

Ireland: Longford

1 Midara Gardens, Ardnacassa, Longford

Inspired by American ranch-style homes, this 1972-built, four-bedroom, two-bathroom system-built bungalow features prefabricated components and is in need of modernisation. It has a D1 Ber rating and extends to 112sq m (1,205sq ft). It is within a few minutes’ walk of shops and has easy access to the Dublin Road. Price: €175,000 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Quinn

France, Brittany, Côtes-d'Armor, Gausson
France, Brittany, Côtes-d'Armor, Gausson

France: Brittany

While semidetached, this smartly appointed four-bedroom, two-bathroom, semi-longère in Gausson offers great privacy and comes with a terrace and back garden. There’s an open-plan living area and bedroom on the ground floor, and three further bedrooms and a study on the first floor. It measures 124sq metres (1334sq ft) and is a 13-minute drive to Loudèac and 25 minutes from Saint-Brieuc. Price: €179,500. Agent: Leggett

READ MORE
Portugal, Algarve, Silves
Portugal, Algarve, Silves

Portugal: Silves

This merchant house has been converted into a series of apartments and studios, retaining its lovely original features and adding stylish contemporary ones such as hand-painted tiles in jewel colours in the bathrooms and stone steps. Located in the heart of the town, just steps from the Roman bridge, this studio space measures about 45sq m (484sq ft). Price: €180,000. Agent: Sea to Sky

Italy, Tuscany, Lucca, Pietrasanta
Italy, Tuscany, Lucca, Pietrasanta

Italy: Pietrasanta

About a kilometre east of Pietrasanta, the Tuscan town known as Little Athens on account of its collection of artists’ studios and galleries, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom semidetached house of 150sq m (1614sq ft) can be found. In need of modernisation, laid out over three floors with a small outdoor terrace, it is only 3km from the ritzy resort of Marina di Pietrasanta on the Versilia coast, a view you can see when the haze lifts. Price: €190,000 Agent: Fondocasa

Greece, Dodecanese, Nisiros, Nikia
Greece, Dodecanese, Nisiros, Nikia

Greece: Nikia

Near Porta, the central square of the inland town of Nikia on the island of Nisiros is a sympathetically renovated two-bedroom, one bathroom house that extends to 80sq m (861sq ft). Directly accessible on foot only, it has a courtyard on each side of the house and is set out on a sloping site over two floors with the bedrooms on the cooler, lower floor and the kitchen and livingroom on the higher level. Price: €195,000 Agent: Phos Properties

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions