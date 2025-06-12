Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Louth from €395,000

New to the market in Dartry, Glenageary, Sutton, Clonskeagh and Drogheda

33 Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin 6
33 Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin 6
Alanna Gallagher
Thu Jun 12 2025 - 05:00

33 Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin 6

€395,000, Russell Estate Agents

This is a large one-bedroom own-door apartment built by Crampton in 1982 that is sequestered to the rear of Palmerston Park in Dartry. Well-maintained, it could be reconfigured to make better use of its 65sq m (700sq ft) of space. The C1-rated home opens out to a patio, a further 12½sq m of space, and shared grounds beyond. It comes with one parking space.

On view By appointment at russells.ie

46 Auburn Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin
46 Auburn Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

46 Auburn Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€775,000, DNG

Around the corner from primary schools this five-bedroom semidetached home is a fine family home that extends to 150 sq m (1,615sq ft). It has a broken-plan ground-floor layout that leads from the livingroom through to a family room and on into a kitchen/breakfastroom. The D2-rated house has a lovely mature southwest facing back garden.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

22 Saint Fintan’s Crescent, Sutton, Dublin 13
22 Saint Fintan’s Crescent, Sutton, Dublin 13

22 St Fintan’s Crescent, Sutton, Dublin 13

€835,000, JB Kelly

This detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a prime coastal setting near Sutton Cross has room for every family member. Extending to 158sq m (1,700sq ft), it opens into a large hall and has a living/diningroom that leads through to a large eat-in kitchen. The original garage has been turned into a family room that could equally work as a home office or playroom. Upstairs the two rear bedrooms enjoy wonderful west-facing sea views, making the most of the afternoon light and evening sunsets. It also has a large attic space, that could be converted, subject to planning permission.

On view By appointment at kelly.ie

23 Whitethorn Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
23 Whitethorn Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

23 Whitethorn Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€1.5m, Sherry FitzGerald

This Crampton-built semidetached house is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on the Ranelagh side of the river Dodder. The F-rated, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has been extended to the side and rear to give 160sq m (1722sq ft) with two spacious reception rooms off the wide hallway and a large, contemporary open-plan kitchen/diningroom opens to the landscaped garden.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

1 Albany Terrace, William Street, Drogheda
1 Albany Terrace, William Street, Drogheda

1 Albany Terrace, William Street, Drogheda, Co Louth

€425,000, Ray White

For lovers of period redbricks this three-bedroom, three-bathroom end-terrace Victorian will tick a lot of boxes. Handsomely proportioned it is immaculately laid out with clever design thinking that includes hiving a space off the large principal bedroom to fit in a shower en suite while retaining the feature fireplace. The 135sq m (1,453sq ft) home also has a lovely private garden with pedestrian side access.

On view By appointment at raywhite.ie

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher

Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

