Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Louth from €395,000

33 Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dartry, Dublin 6

€395,000, Russell Estate Agents

This is a large one-bedroom own-door apartment built by Crampton in 1982 that is sequestered to the rear of Palmerston Park in Dartry. Well-maintained, it could be reconfigured to make better use of its 65sq m (700sq ft) of space. The C1-rated home opens out to a patio, a further 12½sq m of space, and shared grounds beyond. It comes with one parking space.

On view By appointment at russells.ie

46 Auburn Road, Glenageary, Co Dublin

€775,000, DNG

Around the corner from primary schools this five-bedroom semidetached home is a fine family home that extends to 150 sq m (1,615sq ft). It has a broken-plan ground-floor layout that leads from the livingroom through to a family room and on into a kitchen/breakfastroom. The D2-rated house has a lovely mature southwest facing back garden.

On view By appointment at dng.ie

22 Saint Fintan’s Crescent, Sutton, Dublin 13

€835,000, JB Kelly

This detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom home in a prime coastal setting near Sutton Cross has room for every family member. Extending to 158sq m (1,700sq ft), it opens into a large hall and has a living/diningroom that leads through to a large eat-in kitchen. The original garage has been turned into a family room that could equally work as a home office or playroom. Upstairs the two rear bedrooms enjoy wonderful west-facing sea views, making the most of the afternoon light and evening sunsets. It also has a large attic space, that could be converted, subject to planning permission.

On view By appointment at kelly.ie

23 Whitethorn Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

€1.5m, Sherry FitzGerald

This Crampton-built semidetached house is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac on the Ranelagh side of the river Dodder. The F-rated, three-bedroom, three-bathroom home has been extended to the side and rear to give 160sq m (1722sq ft) with two spacious reception rooms off the wide hallway and a large, contemporary open-plan kitchen/diningroom opens to the landscaped garden.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

1 Albany Terrace, William Street, Drogheda

€425,000, Ray White

For lovers of period redbricks this three-bedroom, three-bathroom end-terrace Victorian will tick a lot of boxes. Handsomely proportioned it is immaculately laid out with clever design thinking that includes hiving a space off the large principal bedroom to fit in a shower en suite while retaining the feature fireplace. The 135sq m (1,453sq ft) home also has a lovely private garden with pedestrian side access.

On view By appointment at raywhite.ie